Melissa Etheridge to Adam Lambert: "Don't Believe Everything They Say"

Melissa Etheridge predicted something like this might happen.
She spoke as if she were reading a crystal ball when we chatted at the American Music Awards before Adam Lambert's controversial sex-charged performance.
We asked Ms. Etheridge what advice she'd give to the out and proud 27-year-old glam rock Idol star. Little did we know that her well-seasoned words were a foreshadowing of things to come later that night...
"I'd say to Adam, 'Don't believe everything they say,' " Etheridge said. "'Stay true to yourself. The only person who can answer what you should do is yourself.
"Love yourself," she continued. "You will hear as many people praise you as you will hear them tear you down."
Ain't that the truth!
And since we had Etheridge's attention, we had to get political. How's she feeling about President Obama these days?
"This year has just proven to me that not so different are the Republicans and the Democrats really," she said. "There are social issues I, of course, end up on the other side of, and when it comes down to it, this is a corporate-run government."
OK, we'll stop with the heavy stuff now. Let's talk family!
Are Etheridge and her wife, Tammy Lynn Michaels, planning on anymore kids?
Nope!
"I have four already," Etheridge said, laughing. "That's enough."
________
Doesn't it seem like it was just yesterday when Adam Lambert came out of the closet in Rolling Stone?