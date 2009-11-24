Melissa Etheridge to Adam Lambert: "Don't Believe Everything They Say"

"I'd say to Adam, 'Don't believe everything they say,' " Etheridge said. "'Stay true to yourself. The only person who can answer what you should do is yourself.

"Love yourself," she continued. "You will hear as many people praise you as you will hear them tear you down."

Ain't that the truth!

And since we had Etheridge's attention, we had to get political. How's she feeling about President Obama these days?

"This year has just proven to me that not so different are the Republicans and the Democrats really," she said. "There are social issues I, of course, end up on the other side of, and when it comes down to it, this is a corporate-run government."

OK, we'll stop with the heavy stuff now. Let's talk family!

Are Etheridge and her wife, Tammy Lynn Michaels, planning on anymore kids?

Nope!

"I have four already," Etheridge said, laughing. "That's enough."