GMA Doesn't Want Adam Lambert's Sloppy Seconds...Cue The Early Show!

Apparently, waking up with Glambert is hard to do.
After receiving more than 1,500 complaints from viewers shocked—just shocked!—over Adam Lambert's sexually charged antics at Sunday's American Music Awards, the Alphabet net's a.m. flagship has pulled the plug on tomorrow's planned performance by the American Idol star.
"Given Adam Lambert's controversial live performance on the AMAs we were concerned about airing a similar concert so early in the morning," ABC said in a statement.
The move was to quiet those offended types who apparently let their children watch television unsupervised after 10 p.m.—like the folks in the Parents Television Council, who were among the first to sound off on Lambert's crotch-diving, male-on-male kissing performance.
But while ABC suddenly got a case of the family-friendlies, rival CBS had no qualms picking up the scraps. Just hours after GMA nixed Lambert, The Early Show announced he'd be stopping by their digs on Wednesday for a chat—among other things about his AMA antics, of course.
And what did Mr. "For Your Entertainment" have to say about the morning-show switcheroo?
"It's too bad, I think there were a lot of fans who were excited to come see me," Lambert told E! News' Ryan Seacrest today. "They probably had a lot of pressure coming at them from certain people who weren't happy about it. I respect their decision—I don't necessarily agree with it, but they need to do what they need to do."
Lambert says there is a double standard when it comes to gay PDA, saying his antics had nothing on Madonna. He also says that while he respects ABC's decision to bounce him from GMA, there's no way he's apologizing.
After all, the guy's got albums to move.
(Originally published Nov. 24, 2009, at 10:42 a.m. PT)
