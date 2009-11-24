WELCOME!

The New E! Online Is Here!
JuneteenthBachelor NationFather's Day GiftsE! Turns 30

One Last Shot of Taylor Lautner's Abs

Haven't we all seen enough of this kid's abs? Probably, but Rolling Stone has magazines to sell!
By Jennifer Cady Nov 24, 2009 5:15 PMTags
MagazinesTaylor LautnerVampires

Just when we thought it was safe to check out the newsstand and not have to see any more New Moon covers, Rolling Stone releases their special edition Taylor Lautner wet T-shirt contest issue.

Great timing, Rolling Stone. While some may still appreciate Taylor's striptease show, the rest of us already saw the goods plenty this past weekend. We've also reset our Twilight Countdown clocks and can't be bothered with any more New Moon promotion, especially when the interview is all about the gym and how boring Taylor is.

From now on, it's all Eclipse, all the time. See you in seven months, Tay-Tay! By then you'll even be of age, which will make this whole operation you got going on completely legal.

________

Not ready to move on just yet? Check out the rest of New Moon's magazine covers.

Trending Stories

1

Angelina Jolie Says She Split From Brad Pitt For Her Kids' "Wellbeing"

2

Jeffree Star Speaks Out After "Offensive" Website Resurfaces

3

Goodbye, Snooki: What Happened in the Jersey Shore Finale

4

Alex Trebek's Kids Share Favorite Childhood Memories for Father's Day

5

Why Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Postponed Their Wedding