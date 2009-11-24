Blab Blab Blab: Selena Hearts Rihanna

"I think she's very strong and classy. I look up to that. She carries herself very well."

—The adorable and genuinely sweet Selena Gomez at the American Music Awards, when we asked what she thought about Rihanna's interview with Diane Sawyer.

All eyes were on Ri-Ri, who also looked stunning. And while we may not have been huge fans of her performance, Selena thought she was great.

We agree with Gomez, though, that Rihanna is a person to look up to, especially after everything she's been through. The judge-y jury is out for you readers, we know, but PR for her album aside, we're glad R spoke publicly (though not as early as we would have liked, but it's Rihanna's decision) about the sad sitch. No doubt she helped at least one girl stuck in a domestic abuse situation, and that's good enough for us.