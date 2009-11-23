Drake on Rihanna: "She's a Good Friend"

"She's a good friend," D. told us, holding back that adorable smile of his.

Drake then mentioned a slew of heavy hitters set to appear on his next album, from Lil' Wayne to Kanye West, but Ri-Ri was noticably absent from the list.

So what about Rihanna? Since they're good friends and all.

"I'd love to do something with her," he said, laughing. "If we find the right thing, for sure."

D. & R. have been spotted all over the country together for some flirtatious rendezvous, even looking cuddly while out in L.A. recently. Personally, we'd love to see these musical geniuses together. Maybe Drake could help Rihanna out, 'cause her recent lackluster songs just aren't doing it for us.

A very close bud to Drake told us backstage at the AMAs there isn't anything romantic happening with the two, though.

"They are just friends," the insider told us. "They hang out a lot, but it stops at being friends."

The source dishes that Drake was a good distraction for Rihanna after the heinous Chris Brown incident.

"He was definitely there for her," spills Drake's friend—but still insists the two are not dating.

"It was just a silly rumor."

Bummer, if you ask us! And we're not sure we totally believe the "just friends" business. Perhaps with a dash of benefits thrown in?