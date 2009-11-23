Selena Gomez: I'm Not Hating on Twilight!

Selena Gomez wants you to know that she never said she doesn't like Twilight.
The Disney darling has been getting a lot of flack from Twi-hards because they're feeling like she dissed the world's most talked-about vampire franchise when she told Bonnie Hunt last week that she hasn't actually seen Twilight.
"All I said was that I didn't watch it and I felt bad for not watching it," Selena explained to me at yesterday's American Music Awards. "But of course, now it's like, 'I don't like it.' That's not the case."
And Selena is brave enough to admit that—gasp!—she hasn't read any of Stephenie Meyer's Twi-novels, either. "I feel bad," she said. "And I'm sorry if I offended anyone for that."
Selena certainly wasn't the only one talking Twilight and New Moon at the AMAs. Read on for more…
Kris Allen has seen Twilight. But when I asked if he's a fan, he was smart enough not to say anything that could get him into trouble. "What do you want me to say?" he said with a smile. "It's good for the kids."
V star Morena Baccarin hasn't seen New Moon…yet. "I kind of want to," she said. "I'm really into vampires, but it's not really geared towards me. You know what I mean? But it's a sweet movie. The love story between the two of them is so beautiful."
New Moon werewolf Alex Meraz hit the AMAs with his stunningly beautiful wife, Kim. He joked that producers are "printing money off this movie." Even so, he insists no one has officially told him Breaking Dawn is a definite.
"I'm waiting by the phone," Meraz said. "I'll let you know what I find out."
Can't wait to hear from ya, Alex.
