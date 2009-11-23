Fashion Police: Too Many Bad Dresses at the AMAs

Last night's AMAs were not only about tripping all over yourself, they were also about bad fashion. Yay, our favorite!

Nicole Kidman continues to underwhelm us in another pastel, ruffled, tiered dress, this time by Balenciaga. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez went with too much matchy-matchy white in head-to-toe Gucci. We will say it's nice to see her smile and not doing that sex face she usually makes.

A couple of question regarding Kristen Bell. What is she doing there? And is that really a tube top with a high-waisted skirt? OK, cool, just wanted to make sure we were seeing things right because...ew!

Kate Hudson was there to pimp Nine (you know, the movie where she sings) in a vintage Gianni Versace chainmail dress that was not only totally shapeless but was on the verge of exposing some nipple...