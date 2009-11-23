Jennifer Lopez Stumbles for East Coasters Only

Sometimes the West Coast really misses out.

Not only does a tape-delayed award show mean Pacific zoners have to avoid Twitter for a few hours, but they also might miss the highlight of the event.

Last night's American Music Awards was no exception. Jennifer Lopez's much mocked giggled LOLed discussed live trip over her "Louboutins" was edited from the version of the show that aired later.

But the network insists this was not because of any sort of diva maneuvering.

"Due to the live nature of the show, we did not expect the impromptu moment in question," stated ABC, Dick Clark Productions executives and AMA show producers. "Regarding Jennifer Lopez, execs and producers felt it was respectful to Ms. Lopez to edit the mishap for later time zones."

What a bunch of fuddy-duddies! Out of respect for the people tuning in, they should have kept the "live" show as-is.

Even without the little dose of schadenfreude on the Left Coast, the AMAs telecast surged to its biggest ratings since 2002, with an estimated 14.2 million viewers.

For the record, Lopez's rep says she is physically fine. Her ego, on the other hand...

"Yeah, I meant to do that...That was part of the choreography," she joked with Ryan Seacrest this morning. "Look, the measure of things is not what happens when you fall, it's how you handle when you fall."