Adam Lambert: For Your Entertainment—or His?

Adam Lambert is fully embracing his new solo career—as well as his keyboard player, too.

The American Idol runner-up gave the final performance at the 2009 American Music Awards, and he delivered much of what earlier outings by Janet Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Lady Gaga and others had: lots of back-up dancers, a stumble or two and just a bit of raunchiness.

OK, in Lambert's case, there was more than a bit of racy material as he mixed together a so-so song, some S&M imagery and a bit of simulated sex. Oh, and that juicy midsong kiss, too.

For your entertainment, of course. Was it enough to make his performance the best of the evening?