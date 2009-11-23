People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Adam Lambert: For Your Entertainment—or His?

American Idol runner-up delivers racy performance at AMAs, but is it the night's best?

By Erik Pedersen Nov 23, 2009 3:35 PMTags
Adam Lambert is fully embracing his new solo career—as well as his keyboard player, too.

The American Idol runner-up gave the final performance at the 2009 American Music Awards, and he delivered much of what earlier outings by Janet Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Lady Gaga and others had: lots of back-up dancers, a stumble or two and just a bit of raunchiness.

OK, in Lambert's case, there was more than a bit of racy material as he mixed together a so-so song, some S&M imagery and a bit of simulated sex. Oh, and that juicy midsong kiss, too.

For your entertainment, of course. Was it enough to make his performance the best of the evening?

Poll

The 2009 AMAs Poll

Who gave the best performance of the show?
Lady Gaga
18.9%
Carrie Underwood
21.9%
Janet Jackson
12.7%
Jay-Z and Alicia Keys
17%
Adam Lambert
29.5%

What was your favorite moment during the show? Check out our 2009 American Music Awards gallery for the highlights.

