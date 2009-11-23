People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Blab, Blab, Blab: Would MJ Have Pulled It Off?

Melissa Etheridge weighs in on whether Michael Jackson would have made it through his tour

— "Not in the health he was in. Not in the state he was in."

Singing sensation Melissa Etheridge at the American Music Awards when we asked her whether she thought Michael Jackson would have been able to pull off his planned tour.

Although Etheridge told us she hasn't seen This Is It, yet, it doesn't sound like she needs to. Like we've said before, the film is wonderful, but doesn't do anything to hide MJ's frail frame at the time.

Melissa added that she plans to see the film because she's heard it showcases Jackson's "genius and talent."

Have you all seen it yet? You've only got a week or so—we suggest you check it out. It is a truly remarkable piece of work, but we really don't think Michael would have been able to survive the tour, anyways.

Not a documentary person? Look back on MJ in our Michael Jackson: A Life Gallery

