Inside Janet Jackson's AMA "Make Me" Run-Through

Janet Jackson may be about to answer the musical question, "What Have You Done for Me Lately?" A source who caught Jackson rehearsing Friday for her upcoming American Music Awards performance says the "Nasty" singer appears poised for a major comeback.
"Even though Janet was marking most of the dance moves today, the choreography is obviously very complicated, and she knew it all by heart," says the eyewitness. "She looked really strong and at ease onstage."
The singer is expected to perform her new song, "Make Me," to kick off Sunday's AMAs. We're guessing some of her routine may be cribbed from her new video for the song (see above), which features a vintage Janet vibe, including space-age shoulder pads and countless hat-tips to brother Michael.
Our rehearsal source says Janet, clad in Uggs and a green track jacket, wore no makeup for the run-through but still looked sexy.
"There are some pretty risqué moves in the performance, including one where she grabs the crotch of a male dancer and pushes him forward," says the insider. "And it was amazing she could dance so well wearing those boots!"
Jackson, who performed a tribute to her brother at the MTV Music Awards in September, will share the stage with stars like Carrie Underwood and Lady Gaga at Sunday's show at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. But despite the competition, it sounds like Janet, as always, will be in "Control."
