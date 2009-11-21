Inside Janet Jackson's AMA "Make Me" Run-Through

Janet Jackson may be about to answer the musical question, "What Have You Done for Me Lately?" A source who caught Jackson rehearsing Friday for her upcoming American Music Awards performance says the "Nasty" singer appears poised for a major comeback.

"Even though Janet was marking most of the dance moves today, the choreography is obviously very complicated, and she knew it all by heart," says the eyewitness. "She looked really strong and at ease onstage."

The singer is expected to perform her new song, "Make Me," to kick off Sunday's AMAs. We're guessing some of her routine may be cribbed from her new video for the song (see above), which features a vintage Janet vibe, including space-age shoulder pads and countless hat-tips to brother Michael.