Jennifer Lopez Really, Really Loves Her Louboutins

Jennifer Lopez's newest single, "Louboutins," has conveniently been leaked on the Internet just days before she's scheduled to perform it on this Sunday's American Music Awards—perhaps in an attempt to give viewers at home ample warning?

The song finds J.Lo expressing frustration over a lover who clearly isn't giving 100 percent of himself to the relationship. Why, then, is she taking it out on us?

Case in point: The chorus contains nothing more than the line "I'm throwing on my Louboutins," repeated not once, not twice, but eight times. Multiply that by the number of times the chorus is recited (four) and we get 32 reminders of the particular brand of designer footwear Jenny from the Block is going to use to walk out on her man.

The track begins with the singer insisting, "I'm taking back my love." Personally, we wish we could take back the last three minutes and 49 seconds.