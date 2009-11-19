Kidman Popping Up at American Music Awards

Photo by Evan Agostini/PictureGroup via AP IMAGES
Nicole Kidman is coming to the American Music Awards.
I can exclusively tell you that the Oscar-winner will be a presenter at the show on Sunday—but not for hubby Keith Urban...
Ms. Kidman will join Kate Hudson to introduce the Black Eyed Peas.
Why?
Well, Kidman, Hudson and Fergie are three of the mega-stars we'll be seeing next month in the musical movie Nine.
Kidman joins previously announced presenters Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kristen Bell and Colbie Caillat.
The awards broadcast live from downtown L.A. on Sunday on ABC.