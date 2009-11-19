People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Kidman Popping Up at American Music Awards

Find out what the Oscar-winner and Kate Hudson will be doing Sunday at the AMAs

By Marc Malkin Nov 19, 2009 11:00 PMTags
MoviesRed CarpetMusicNicole Kidman2009 American Music AwardsAmerican Music Awards
Nicole KidmanPhoto by Evan Agostini/PictureGroup via AP IMAGES

Nicole Kidman is coming to the American Music Awards.

I can exclusively tell you that the Oscar-winner will be a presenter at the show on Sunday—but not for hubby Keith Urban...

Ms. Kidman will join Kate Hudson to introduce the Black Eyed Peas.

Why?

Well, Kidman, Hudson and Fergie are three of the mega-stars we'll be seeing next month in the musical movie Nine.

Kidman joins previously announced presenters Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kristen Bell and Colbie Caillat.

The awards broadcast live from downtown L.A. on Sunday on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds & Josh Gad React to Paul Rudd's "Sexiest Man Alive" Win

2

Celebrate Dream Kardashian's 5th Birthday With Her Sweetest Pics Ever

3

Soccer Star Aminata Diallo Arrested After Attack on Teammate

4

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Shine as Lucille & Desi in New Trailer

5

Catelynn Lowell's Reunion With Carly Leaves Tyler Baltierra in Tears