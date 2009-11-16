With nearly 100 credits on an IMDb résumé dating back to the 1950s, Woodward worked with the legendary likes of Laurence Olivier and Alfred Hitchcock, could do Shakespearean and soap opera, had roles that were hailed by critics (Breaker Morant) as well as a cult classic (the original The Wicker Man), and pocketed awards for his efforts, including an Emmy (for the documentary Remembering World War II) and a Golden Globe (for The Equalizer).

He was nominated for an Emmy during each year of the CBS series' 1985-89 run, even though his duties were cut during the third season after he suffered a heart attack.

His most recent film work was in the 2007 comedy Hot Fuzz and the yet-to-be-released Congregation of Ghosts.