"Puppy Dog" Rob and Kristen Play the Newlywed Game

In the words of one of our faves on Twitter, this Harpers Bazaar issue with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart just bitch-slapped Vanity Fair.
Aside from the smoking-hot pics, this issue almost reminds us of the W where Brangelina played house.
Pattz and Stew give some adorable answers about who's more romantic (that would be Rob according to Kristen, which is totally no surprise to us), and even the mag can't help noting R and K are "close—very close."
The interview is friggin' pinch-your-cheeks cute. Harpers gives Robsten a "newlywed game" of sorts. Here are some of our fave excerpts:
Competitive?
Kristen: "Rob. In a very childish way, in every aspect of his life. He'll literally start talking in a different voice if he's won something. He sounds like a 5-year-old."
Rob: "I'd say it was even. She said me? Really? When I really win things, it's just like..." [Kristen is correct: He makes a noise like a 5-year-old.]
Who Googles themselves more?
Kristen: "Rob."
Rob: "She would say me, but I reckon it's her. If either one of us catches the other one doing it, we're like, 'Jesus Christ, is that what you're looking at?' And the other one's on their phone pretending to text. I look up my competition more than she does. I'm incredibly shallow. I think she just looks at herself."
Better sport?
Kristen: "Who can hang? Definitely me. He's very sensitive. He's got a fragile ego."
We could go on 'cause the whole interview is pretty awesome—it makes Rob look more chivalrous and goofy lovable than drunk and loony.
Although we will say we think Kristen wears the pants in this relaysh—and we don't just mean literally. She seems a bit more in control (not that that's bad—there's always one alpha in a couple), doncha think?
________
Think New Moon will be better than Twilight? We say yes...