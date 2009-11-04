"Puppy Dog" Rob and Kristen Play the Newlywed Game

Competitive?

Kristen: "Rob. In a very childish way, in every aspect of his life. He'll literally start talking in a different voice if he's won something. He sounds like a 5-year-old."

Rob: "I'd say it was even. She said me? Really? When I really win things, it's just like..." [Kristen is correct: He makes a noise like a 5-year-old.]

Who Googles themselves more?

Kristen: "Rob."

Rob: "She would say me, but I reckon it's her. If either one of us catches the other one doing it, we're like, 'Jesus Christ, is that what you're looking at?' And the other one's on their phone pretending to text. I look up my competition more than she does. I'm incredibly shallow. I think she just looks at herself."

Better sport?

Kristen: "Who can hang? Definitely me. He's very sensitive. He's got a fragile ego."

We could go on 'cause the whole interview is pretty awesome—it makes Rob look more chivalrous and goofy lovable than drunk and loony.

Although we will say we think Kristen wears the pants in this relaysh—and we don't just mean literally. She seems a bit more in control (not that that's bad—there's always one alpha in a couple), doncha think?