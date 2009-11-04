Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Hug It Out

Earlier this week, we had Vanity Fair trying to make Robsten happen, and today Harper's Bazaar takes a shot at it.
The fashion mag definitely has the upper hand since they talked to both Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart and also managed to have them pose for some steamy gothic romantic photos.
As for the interview itself, writer Laura Brown talked to Rob and Kristen separately in their side-by-side Vancouver hotel rooms and neither star confirmed or denied a relationship. In fact, there's no mention of the mag even asking for clarification—just this speculation:
"At the moment, there is only one thing anyone cares about regarding these two... Are they dating or what? Well...it's clear that Rob and Kristen are close—very close."
And that's it. From there, the rest of the article plays out like the hookup is a sure thing, with questions like "Who is the most romantic then?"
"I have a no-bulls--t detector," Kristen says, "so I'd have to say Rob is. I think romance is anything honest. As long as it's honest, it's so disarming."
Rob's answer: "Um, I don't know. What did Kristen say? No. I'm better at faking."
Obviously, that question was posed to each separately and not in the context of their own relationship, whatever it is. This assumption that Rob and Kristen are a thing without either one ever talking about it continues throughout the rest of the article. Kristen wears the pants! Rob's the competitive one! She calls him "Flippy" because he sucks at stunts!
At one point, Brown even makes light of the tabloids for reporting the two are engaged based on them calling each other "husband" and "wife" on set, which is just as thin as they're "close—very close."
Doesn't matter, though! As long as Rob will say, "She's a unique girl. You really don't meet many people like Kristen." And they'll pose for pictures like this:
The mystery's alive. And they've got two more movies to get through, so we probably won't be getting a real answer to the dating question for a while.
And that's fine. They really do look pretty together.
________
Only 16 more days until the stills in our New Moon Rising gallery come to life in theaters! Ahhhhh!