Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor Ties the Knot

Trent Reznor wrote a song called "Ringfinger" on his first album, and now he's finally ready to put something on that digit.

The 44-year-old Nine Inch Nails star married Mariqueen Maandig in a ceremony Saturday, E! News has learned.

Former West Indian Girl singer Maandig announced news of their engagement on the band's website in May.

The groom's bandmate Danny Lohner broke news of the newlyweds' nuptials via Twitter, writing, "Goths the world over will mourn this day – off to a wedding" and posted a pic of the newlyweds dancing together with the caption "Congrats!"

Celebrity photographer Robert Evans, who's done Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' wedding as well as that of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, shot the ceremony.