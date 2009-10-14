Kanye West's Clothing Line Folds Itself

One thing Kanye West is probably not doing in India: picking out textiles.
Two days after photos hit the Internet featuring a number of looks from his long-gestating Pastelle clothing line, the official word now is that West and his backers are closing up shop.
Talk about one day you're in and the next you're out!
West, a fixture at fashion shows and an avowed fan of his own style, has been gabbing about starting his own line for years, taking time to collaborate with Nike and Louis Vuitton on shoe collections in his spare time.
Something which he has more of now than in recent months, thanks to his outburst at the MTV Video Music Awards (alas, critics focused more on what he said than on what he was wearing), Lady Gaga subsequently pulling the plug on their joint tour and his decision to cancel a New Year's Eve show at Madison Square Garden.
Just a year ago, West modeled a Pastelle logo jacket while accepting an American Music Award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist.
And just today, he received zero nominations for the upcoming AMAs. (A year, of course, is a long time—Chris Brown was named Artist of the Year in 2008.)
________
So it's back to the drawing board for Kanye West, Designer. But perhaps he'll bounce back to join our Celeb Fashion Lines gallery another day.