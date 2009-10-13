Kanye Won't Swift Boat the AMAs: Taylor, Jackson Lead Nominees

Taylor Swift just got six more potential chances to deliver an uninterrupted acceptance speech.
And, for the sake of the inevitable dead-horse-beating comparison: Kanye West scored a whopping zero chances to not let her finish. That's right, kids. Cut off America's sweetheart and you're as good as sitting out the next awards season. Or at least the 2009 American Music Awards.
The random triumvirate of Paula Abdul, Adam Lambert and Snoop Dogg announced the nominees for the AMAs this morning, and the country cutie led the pack with six nominations, including a nod for the nightcapping Artist of the Year Award.
Joining Swift at the forefront of the nominations is Michael Jackson, who scored a posthumous five nods, including Artist of the Year and Favorite Male Artist in both the pop/rock and soul/R&B genres.
Rounding out the nominated pack are Eminem, who nabbed four honors, and Beyoncé, the Black Eyed Peas, Kings of Leon, T.I. and Lady Gaga, who took home three apiece.
Lady Gaga, Eminem and Kings of Leon will join Swift and Jackson as potential Artists of the Year.
In addition to the top nod, Swift swept the country categories, and will compete against Carrie Underwood and Rascal Flatts for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Album, respectively.
Proving her crossover credentials, she also more or less swept the same pop/rock categories, battling Beyoncé and Lady Gaga as Favorite Female, and her Fearless is also up for Favorite Pop/Rock Album, competing against Lady Gaga's Fame and Jackson's Number Ones. And despite her unabashedly teen-tinged tunes, she also somehow wrangled her way into a nomination for Favorite Adult Contemporary Music Artist.
Is there nothing this girl can't do? Other than finish an acceptance speech, that is.
As for rap/hip-hop, which would normally boost West's name, the honors this year instead fell to Eminem, Jay-Z and T.I., who are the genre's sole nominees. The trio compete for Favorite Male Artist (there is no Female category) and Favorite Album.
Among the more family-friendly awards, it's shaping up to be a Miley vs. Miley showdown. Well, Miley vs. Miley vs. Twilight. Competing for Favorite Soundtrack this year are Hannah Montana: The Movie, Hannah Montana 3 and the Twilight Soundtrack.
Alicia Keys, Black Eyed Peas, Jennifer Lopez and Lambert were announced as the first batch of performers for the show, with the American Idol runner-up set to debut his solo music in advance of his forthcoming album.
As per usual, fans can vote for winners online starting today.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on Nov. 22. Here's the complete list of nominees:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kings of Leon (alternative)
Taylor Swift (country)
Lady Gaga (pop/rock)
Eminem (rap/hip-hop)
Michael Jackson (soul/R&B)
POP/ ROCK
Favorite Male Artist
Eminem
Michael Jackson
T.I.
Favorite Female Artist
Beyoncé
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite Band, Duo or Group
Black Eyed Peas
Kings of Leon
Nickelback
Favorite Album
Fame, Lady Gaga
Number Ones, Michael Jackson
Fearless, Taylor Swift
COUNTRY MUSIC
Favorite Male Artist
Jason Aldean
Darius Rucker
Keith Urban
Favorite Female Artist
Reba McEntire
Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Band, Duo or Group
Rascal Flatts
Sugarland
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Album
Unstoppable, Rascal Flatts
Fearless, Taylor Swift
Foundation, Zac Brown Band
RAP/HIP-HOP MUSIC
Favorite Male Artist
Eminem
Jay-Z
T. I.
Favorite Album
Relapse, Eminem
Blueprint 3, Jay-Z
Paper Trail, T.I.
SOUL/RHYTHM & BLUES MUSIC
Favorite Male Artist
Jamie Foxx
Michael Jackson
Maxwell
Favorite Female Artist
Beyoncé
Keyshia Cole
Keri Hilson
Favorite Band, Duo or Group
Black Eyed Peas
Day26
Mary Mary
Favorite Album
I Am…Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé
The E.N.D., Black Eyed Peas
Number Ones, Michael Jackson
SOUNDTRACKS
Favorite Album
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Hannah Montana 3
Twilight Soundtrack
ALTERNATIVE ROCK MUSIC
Favorite Artist
Green Day
Kings of Leon
Shinedown
ADULT CONTEMPORARY MUSIC
Favorite Artist
Daughtry
Jason Mraz
Taylor Swift
LATIN MUSIC
Favorite Artist
Aventura
Luis Fonsi
Wisin Y Yandel
CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Favorite Artist
Jeremy Camp
Brandon Heath
Mary Mary
T-MOBILE BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST NOMINATIONS
Pop/Rock Breakthrough Artist: Kings of Leon, Lady Gaga
Country Breakthrough Artist: Gloriana, Zac Brown Band
Soul/R&B Breakthrough Artist: Keri Hilson, Jermiah
Rap/Hip-Hop Breakthrough Artist: Drake, Kid Cudi
________
But what will they wear?! Check out the red carpet duds of other stars in Fashion Police.