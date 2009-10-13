Kanye Won't Swift Boat the AMAs: Taylor, Jackson Lead Nominees

Taylor Swift just got six more potential chances to deliver an uninterrupted acceptance speech.

And, for the sake of the inevitable dead-horse-beating comparison: Kanye West scored a whopping zero chances to not let her finish. That's right, kids. Cut off America's sweetheart and you're as good as sitting out the next awards season. Or at least the 2009 American Music Awards.

The random triumvirate of Paula Abdul, Adam Lambert and Snoop Dogg announced the nominees for the AMAs this morning, and the country cutie led the pack with six nominations, including a nod for the nightcapping Artist of the Year Award.

Joining Swift at the forefront of the nominations is Michael Jackson, who scored a posthumous five nods, including Artist of the Year and Favorite Male Artist in both the pop/rock and soul/R&B genres.

Rounding out the nominated pack are Eminem, who nabbed four honors, and Beyoncé, the Black Eyed Peas, Kings of Leon, T.I. and Lady Gaga, who took home three apiece.