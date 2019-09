Ready for some new Michael Jackson music? Well, this is it.

Or "This Is It," rather. The newly available single, which will play over the end credits of the upcoming concert film of the same name, is a classy and classic piece of crooning that features the late singer's brothers on backing vocals and an easy, finger-snapping beat. The song will also appear on a two-disc CD out Oct. 27.

We think it sounds pretty great. How about you?