Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome Baby No. 2

Drew Scott has a new addition to his dream family.
The Property Brothers star and wife Linda Phan shared that they have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Piper Rae.
"Our family of 3 has become 4!" the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post June 5 alongside photos of their daughter's fingers and toes. "Piper Rae, I love you with all my heart."
Piper joined the family on May 21, Drew said in a post on his and twin brother Jonathan Scott's website, and everyone—including Drew and Linda's 2-year-old son Parker—is excited about the new baby.
"We are over the moon," Drew said. "Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy, and seeing Parker excited to be a big brother is adorable."
Still, Parker has reservations about the new addition.
"He's curious, helpful, and maybe a little jealous," Drew added, "We got him his own baby doll so he can take care of his baby while we take care of ours."
Drew, 46, and Linda, 39—who first shared the news of their growing family in January—also got candid about life as girl parents for the first time, with the HGTV star joking that "Piper has already peed on me twice!"
"It's actually quite funny, I get a lot of mixed advice about being a girl dad," he explained. "Some people say that it's the best thing, and others are warning me to look out. All I know is I am excited to experience whatever is to come with Piper."
But most of all, they're excited to be present with Parker and Piper.
"We really want to be as involved as possible in their early years," he said. "Playing, adventures, school activities, coaching, whatever they love. We'll be there."
The couple also shared that baby Piper has already met Jonathan and his fiancée Zooey Deschanel, but it remains to be seen what the newborn thinks of her uncle.
"Parker thinks Jonathan is the funniest human in the world," Drew added. "I'm curious to see if Piper thinks the same."
