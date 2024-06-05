Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Drew Scott Details His Wedding and Bachelor Party!

Drew Scott has a new addition to his dream family.

The Property Brothers star and wife Linda Phan shared that they have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Piper Rae.

"Our family of 3 has become 4!" the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post June 5 alongside photos of their daughter's fingers and toes. "Piper Rae, I love you with all my heart."

Piper joined the family on May 21, Drew said in a post on his and twin brother Jonathan Scott's website, and everyone—including Drew and Linda's 2-year-old son Parker—is excited about the new baby.

"We are over the moon," Drew said. "Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy, and seeing Parker excited to be a big brother is adorable."

Still, Parker has reservations about the new addition.

"He's curious, helpful, and maybe a little jealous," Drew added, "We got him his own baby doll so he can take care of his baby while we take care of ours."