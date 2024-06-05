NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansFather's DayTV ScoopRoyals

Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome Baby No. 2

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan announced the birth of their second baby, a girl named Piper Rae, saying, "Our family of 3 has become 4!"

Drew Scott has a new addition to his dream family.

The Property Brothers star and wife Linda Phan shared that they have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Piper Rae.

"Our family of 3 has become 4!" the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post June 5 alongside photos of their daughter's fingers and toes. "Piper Rae, I love you with all my heart."

Piper joined the family on May 21, Drew said in a post on his and twin brother Jonathan Scott's website, and everyone—including Drew and Linda's 2-year-old son Parker—is excited about the new baby.

"We are over the moon," Drew said. "Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy, and seeing Parker excited to be a big brother is adorable."

Still, Parker has reservations about the new addition.

"He's curious, helpful, and maybe a little jealous," Drew added, "We got him his own baby doll so he can take care of his baby while we take care of ours."

Drew, 46, and Linda, 39—who first shared the news of their growing family in January—also got candid about life as girl parents for the first time, with the HGTV star joking that "Piper has already peed on me twice!"

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

"It's actually quite funny, I get a lot of mixed advice about being a girl dad," he explained. "Some people say that it's the best thing, and others are warning me to look out. All I know is I am excited to experience whatever is to come with Piper."

But most of all, they're excited to be present with Parker and Piper.

"We really want to be as involved as possible in their early years," he said. "Playing, adventures, school activities, coaching, whatever they love. We'll be there."

The couple also shared that baby Piper has already met Jonathan and his fiancée Zooey Deschanel, but it remains to be seen what the newborn thinks of her uncle.

"Parker thinks Jonathan is the funniest human in the world," Drew added. "I'm curious to see if Piper thinks the same."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Drew Scott and Linda Phan

The Property Brothers star and his wife Linda Phan welcomed their second child on May 21, a baby girl named Piper Rae.

"Our family of 3 has become 4!" the couple wrote in a joint Intagram post June 5. "Piper Rae, I love you with all my heart."

Trisha Paytas/Instagram

Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon

The YouTuber and her husband Moses Hacmon welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Elvis, she shared on Instagram June 4.

Anna Webber/Getty Images for The Core Entertainment

Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman

Erin Foster and her husband Simon welcomed their first baby, daughter Noa Mimi Tikhman on May 17. 

"Truly the most insane experience of my life, with the best ending,” Erin wrote in a May 19 Instagram post announcing the couple's new addition. "Being totally unbiased I would say she’s perfect and super advanced already, and might be the first person I’ve met who prefers me to Simon."

ABC via Getty Images

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry

The NBA star and his wife welcomed their fourth baby, son Caius Chai, May 11.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Tom Payne and Jennifer Åkerman

The Walking Dead alum Tom Payne and his wife Jennifer announced they welcomed identical twins on April 1, 2024. 

“We are overjoyed to share the news that on April 1st, 2024, we welcomed twins into our family,” the couple said in a statement. “An entirely unexpected and wonderful surprise.” 

The duo also share a son, Harrison, who was born in 2022. 

Instagram/Kendall Schmidt

Kendall Schmidt and Mica von Turkovich

Big Time Rush member Kendall and his wife Mica announced that they have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Maple.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post March 22, posting photo of Maple as well as one of Kendall and Mica posing with their baby girl.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman

The married Revenge alumni welcomed their second daughter, Rio Rose, on March 12.

Instagram / Blake Horstmann

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann

The Love is Blind and Bachelorette alums welcomed their son, Heath Orion Horstmann, in March.

"Our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better," they wrote in their announcement. "Thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him. We're parents!"

Katie Couric/Instagram

Ellie Monahan and Mark Dobrosky

Katie Couric became a grandmother after her eldest daughter, Ellie Monahan, welcomed her first baby with her husband, a son named John Albert.

"Mom and Dad (Ellie and Mark) are over the moon (it was a full moon)," she wrote on Instagram March 24. "I am thrilled to have my first grandchild, Carrie can't wait to be a cool Aunt and Molner is enjoying handing out cigars. We feel so blessed."

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

There's something about this family, as the Good Charlotte rocker and the Charlie's Angels alum welcomed their second child—a baby boy named Cardinal Madden.

"He is awesome," they share in a joint Instagram post on March 22, "and We are all so happy he is here!"

David Guetta/Jessica Ledon/Instagram

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon

The “Titanium” artist and Adonai actress shared that they welcomed their first baby together, Cyan.

“Love is in the air,” David and Jessica wrote in a joint Instagram post March 17. “Welcome Cyan.”

Instagram / Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn

The rapper announced the arrival of her daughter Kali Love on March 15. 

Fred Warner/Sydney Warner/Instagram

Sydney Hightower and Fred Warner

The former Bachelor contestant and  San Francisco 49ers linebacker welcomed their first baby, a son named Beau Anthony, on March 7. 

The couple announced the news on Instagram March 11, and noted in the caption that it was the “best day of our lives.”

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Instagram/Chloe Bridges

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges

Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine and wife Chloe Bridges shared that they welcomed their first baby, son Beau Devine, on Feb. 16.

Instagram/Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano

The Wonder Woman star announced on March 6 that she and her husband had welcomed their fourth baby, a daughter named Ori. According to the actress, the name means "my light" in Hebrew.

Tron Austin/Jeong Ah Wang/Instagram

Tron Austin and Jeong Ah Wang

TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is officially a grandmother after her son and wife welcomed their baby girl on March 2.

Brendan Hunt and Shannon Nelson

Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt welcomed his second son with fianceé Shannon Nelson on March 1. The 51-year-old announced on Instagram, “Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs. He’s in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother is recovering peacefully."

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos

On Feb. 29, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott welcomed his first child, daughter MJ, with girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos

Miranda Kerr/Snapchat

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

On Feb. 27, the former Victoria's Secret Angel and Snap Inc. CEO announced the couple welcomed their third baby, a son named Pierre Kerr Spiegel.

Gemma Styles and Michal Mylnowski

On Feb. 23, Harry Styles' older sister announced she and her partner of nine years, Michal Mylnowski, had welcomed a baby girl. The 33-year-old wrote on Instagram, "Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family."

Instagram / Madisson Hausburg

Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto

Two years after the death of their son Elliot, the Siesta Key star and husband Ismael "Ish" Soto welcomed baby girl Sunday Christina Soto.

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner

Their second son, Boone Joseph Russell, arrived on Feb. 13, with mom noting he came "a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing."

Instagram / Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

On Feb. 9, the retired NFL star and country singer welcomed their fourth baby together, a son named Denver Calloway Decker. As she shared on Instagram a week later, "Our beautiful boy is here."

Instagram

Johnny Galecki and Morgan Galecki

In his first interview in years, The Big Bang Theory actor revealed to Architectural Digest he’s now married and that he and his wife welcomed baby girl Oona Evelena.

Nick Viall/Instagram

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy

The Bachelor Nation alum and his fiancée welcomed baby girl River Rose Viall Feb. 2: "Named after Natalie's great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now."

Christie Murphy

Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin

The Big Brother alum gave birth to twin girls Sage Martin Murphy and Sela James Murphy in January, she exclusively told E! News

"Since my wife, Jamie and the girls took my last name, we wanted to honor Jamie's full birth name in both of their names," Christie explained. "'James' after Jamie and 'Martin' after her maiden name. It feels special and right!"

Instagram

Ashley Cain

Two years after the death of his baby girl, The Challenge alum welcomed a son with a friend he had been romantically involved with.

"Aliyas Diamond Cain - 16.01.24, 4:32am, 9lbs 3oz," he wrote. "I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life. & you will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too." 

Instagram / Amanda Stanton

Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel

The Bachelor alum welcomed her third baby, her first with her husband, in late January.

"She's finally here," she wrote on Instagram at the time, noting they named the little one Rosie. "1.24.24 at 1:40pm in room 42."

Their baby girl joins big sisters Kinsley, 11, and Charlie, 10, who Amanda shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps

Nico Michael Phelps entered the world on Jan. 16, joining his three older brothers Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4.

photos
View More Photos From 2024 Celebrity Babies
