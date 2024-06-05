Champion Boxer Andrew Tham Dead at 28 In Motorcycle Crash

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Sports Stars of 2024

The boxing community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Andrew Tham died June 2, three days after a motorcycle accident in Cumbernauld, Scotland, his management company confirmed. He was 28.

"On behalf of the Tham family, St Andrew's Sporting Club are devastated to confirm the tragic passing of Andy Tham," the organization wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, June 4. "Andy was a champion in the ring, and a character out of the ring. It has been an honor to have him in our stable for the entirety of his professional boxing career and he will be greatly missed by us all."

The boxer, who began his professional boxing career in 2018 and earned a featherweight championship title in September, sustained critical injuries after colliding with a Hyundai Tucson 6:50 p.m. on May 30. He was taken to a hospital nearby, where he later died, Police Scotland shared in a press release.