Lululemon Drops a Clear Version of Its Iconic Belt Bag Just in Time for Summer Concerts

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Have you heard the buzz about the latest must-have accessory from lululemon? Get ready to swoon because they've just dropped a new version of their iconic Everywhere Belt Bag, and this time it's clear! With summer concerts on the horizon and sporting events filling up our calendars, this stadium-approved bag couldn't have come at a better time.
But wait, there's more! This sleek and transparent beauty isn't just for show. It's also the perfect size to stash all your essentials. And let's talk versatility— you can wear it as a classic belt bag, sling it over your shoulder, rock it as a crossbody bag, or even clip it onto a larger tote. The options are endless, making it no surprise that this accessory is always trending.
Trust me, once you get your hands on the new clear version, you'll be yearning to collect every iteration.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Clear
Hold your must-haves close by with this stadium-approved clear bag, which comes in two colors.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
If you're asking me, you can never have too many belt bags. This staple is currently available in 17 colors.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Mini Ripstop
If you love the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, but you want an even lighter option, you'll adore the mini version. This belt bag is currently available in five colors.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L
If you love your lululemon belt bag, but prefer a little more storage, opt for this one, which is slightly bigger. It comes in seven colors.
lululemon City Adventurer Belt Bag 2.5L
Here is the perfect belt bag for anyone who wants to stay organized. It has an exterior pocket to give you easy access to small essentials like your keys or chapstick.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag with Long Strap 1L
If you think the original belt bag is fantastic, but you just want more, try this one with an even longer strap. It's currently available in 9 colors.
lululemon Fast and Free Running Belt
This running belt is perfect to carry your top essentials. It comes in 2 and 3 sizes. Am I runner? No, not really, but I do use this when I am on the go and don't feel like toting a huge bag around. I love this for travel or a day at an amusement park.
Looking for more great accessories? Check out these clear, stadium-approved bags.
How much is lululemon shipping?
You will get free standard shipping on all lululemon orders, no minimum purchase required.
Does lululemon have return fees?
Returns at lululemon are free and seamless. You can return online orders via mail or in-person at your local lululemon store.
What should I buy from lululemon?
There are many lululemon products with a very loyal following. One of the most popular items is the leggings, specifically the Align Pant, which are made from stretchy, super-soft, sweat-wicking fabric.