Jessie J Discusses Finding Her "New Self" One Year After Welcoming Son

You can't put a price tag on motherhood.
Just ask Jessie J, who recently shared insight into her postpartum experience a little more than a year after welcoming her son Sky with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.
"The road to feeling like your new self after a baby is a slow one (in my opinion)," Jessie began her June 5 Instagram post, alongside several sweet photos of her with her 13-month-old, "and I'm still on it for sure."
Despite the journey she's been on, the "Bang, Bang" singer wouldn't change anything about her motherhood experience.
"The way this little boy looks at me and loves me," she continued. "Phew He is bringing my sparkle back. Just look at the last picture."
The 36-year-old's candid message resonated with her followers, with one Instagram user commenting, "They're ever changing always growing and we are too, don't look for the person before parenthood embrace the new person you've become."
Another fan referred to Jessie's experience as matrescence—a transitionary period mothers typically go through during and after pregnancy. "Thanks for talking about this," they wrote, noting that matrescence "can take a decade to settle into ourselves again (just like adolescence)."
Over the years, Jessie has been open about her road to motherhood. In 2021, she shared the news that she suffered a miscarriage.
"I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming," she wrote in a social media post at the time. "But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't."
She explained how music became her source of healing throughout this difficult period.
"In this moment, I have clarity on one thing," she continued. "I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self-love therapy, that hasn't ever changed and I have to process this my way."
These days, however, Jessie is shouting from the rooftops about her baby boy. In fact, she recently celebrated Sky's first birthday with a heartwarming video that showed many of his milestones, including his tummy time sessions, learning to crawl and eating solids.
"Being your Mum is the greatest achievement in my life," she captioned her May 12 Instagram. "I love you baby boy."
Keep reading to see what other celebrities have shared about their motherhood journeys.