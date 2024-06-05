Jessie J Discusses Finding Her "New Self" One Year After Welcoming Son

Watch : Jessie J Reveals Name of Baby Boy With Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman

You can't put a price tag on motherhood.

Just ask Jessie J, who recently shared insight into her postpartum experience a little more than a year after welcoming her son Sky with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

"The road to feeling like your new self after a baby is a slow one (in my opinion)," Jessie began her June 5 Instagram post, alongside several sweet photos of her with her 13-month-old, "and I'm still on it for sure."

Despite the journey she's been on, the "Bang, Bang" singer wouldn't change anything about her motherhood experience.

"The way this little boy looks at me and loves me," she continued. "Phew He is bringing my sparkle back. Just look at the last picture."

The 36-year-old's candid message resonated with her followers, with one Instagram user commenting, "They're ever changing always growing and we are too, don't look for the person before parenthood embrace the new person you've become."

Another fan referred to Jessie's experience as matrescence—a transitionary period mothers typically go through during and after pregnancy. "Thanks for talking about this," they wrote, noting that matrescence "can take a decade to settle into ourselves again (just like adolescence)."