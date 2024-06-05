NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansFather's DayTV ScoopRoyals
Exclusive

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Reacts to Her Reuniting With Ken Urker

Two months after Gypsy Rose Blanchard filed for divorce from husband Ryan Anderson, he told E! News how he feels about her reuniting with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Love after lockup has been tough for Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband Ryan Anderson

Having called it quits with the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star in March, Ryan has struggled with seeing her spend time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

"It's hard to watch unfold in the public eye like that," Ryan told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "There were certain things that happened that really, really got me that really, really affected me."

"The matching tattoos really, really got me, that was one that really hurt," he continued, referencing Gypsy and Ken reportedly getting inked together in April. "It's hard to process."

For Ryan, who met and married Gypsy while she was still in prison, it's the lasting impact of the matching tattoos that stings the most.

"It's permanent," the special education teacher said. "It's one of those things that you always look down and see, one of those things that you just can't erase."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Photos With Husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy and Ryan began sharing more details of their life together in late December after her release from prison, where she served seven years for her role in the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

Instagram

However, after a few months of living together, Gypsy and Ryan's relationship changed, leading her to file for divorce in early April, as well as request a temporary restraining order.

Still, Ryan's received a flood of well-wishes from fans on social media in the past two months.

"It's amazing to see the love and support I get, just being myself," he told E!. "I'm just a genuine person. I fell in love with Gypsy, that's the only thing about me, I'm just a normal guy. So, it's cool to see the support."

Keep reading to revisit Gypsy's post-prison journey and watch Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up Mondays at 9/8c on Lifetime for an inside look at her new chapter.

Instagram

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and then-husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and Ryan walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

JC Olivera / WireImage

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in June 2024.

Facebook

Divorce

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy's Tribute to Her "Soulmate"

In late April 2024, weeks after filing for divorce from Ryan Anderson, Gypsy announced she has gotten back together with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The following May, she makes their rekindled romance social media official by sharing a video montage of their romantic moments on TikTok.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Love Story

In her video, Gypsy described her love story with Ken Urker "legendary."

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

The Burning Question

And when a fan, using her own past comments about ex Ryan Anderson, took the oppotunity to ask her in the comments a NSFW question about Ken, Gypsy responded quickly and candidly.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Animal Style

Gypsy tried her first In-N-Out Burger, a Double-Double burger served animal-style. She rated it a 7.

