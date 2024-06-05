Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex Ryan Anderson Reacts to Her Reuniting With Ken Urker

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Divorce from Ryan Anderson

Love after lockup has been tough for Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband Ryan Anderson.

Having called it quits with the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star in March, Ryan has struggled with seeing her spend time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

"It's hard to watch unfold in the public eye like that," Ryan told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "There were certain things that happened that really, really got me that really, really affected me."

"The matching tattoos really, really got me, that was one that really hurt," he continued, referencing Gypsy and Ken reportedly getting inked together in April. "It's hard to process."

For Ryan, who met and married Gypsy while she was still in prison, it's the lasting impact of the matching tattoos that stings the most.

"It's permanent," the special education teacher said. "It's one of those things that you always look down and see, one of those things that you just can't erase."