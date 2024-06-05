Gabby Petito’s Family Share the “Realization” They Came to Nearly 3 Years After Her Death

Watch : Gabby Petito’s Mom Forgives Brian Laundrie But Not His “Evil” Mother

Gabby Petito's family is working to build their daughter's legacy.

Nearly three years after the van life vlogger was found strangled to death in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming following a trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie—who later died by suicide and left behind a note confessing to killing her—her parents Nichole Schmidt and Joe Petito, as well as their spouses Jim Schmidt and Tara Petito, have continued to support survivors of domestic violence.

In fact, the two couples, who refer to themselves as Gabby's "four parents," have become completely dedicated to The Gabby Petito Foundation, which they first established in October 2021, a month after her death.

"We have to prevent this from happening to other people," Nichole, who heads the foundation, explained at CrimeCon Nashville June 1, per People. "It keeps us strong. Gabby works through us. We can't not do it. We have to move forward and change the world together."