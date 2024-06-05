Taylor Swift Defends Lady Gaga From "Invasive & Irresponsible" Body Comments

Watch : Lady Gaga Addresses Pregnancy Rumors in New TikTok Video

Taylor Swift thinks celebrities shouldn't always have to shake it off.

Especially when it comes to shallow scrutiny over their bodies. Case in point: the "Shake It Off" singer's defense of Lady Gaga who, after rumors she was pregnant began to surface, recently had to set the record straight.

"Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body," Taylor commented on Gaga's June 4 TikTok, which she posted in response to the speculation. "Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman."

A message Taylor sealed with a kiss (emoji).

The comment was especially poignant, as Gaga included a nod to the The Tortured Poets Department artist in her pregnancy rebuttal. "Not pregnant--just down bad cryin at the gym," Gaga wrote on her TikTok, quoting Taylor's TTPD track, before adding a link to headcount.org and the message, "register to vote."

It was a coming together of pop stars fans couldn't help but shower in applause.

"The taylor reference!!! my favorite girls," one user wrote on Gaga's video, while another added, "EXCUSE ME THE TS REFERENCE???? OH, OUR POP MOTHERS."