NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansFather's DayTV ScoopRoyals

RHONY's Jill Zarin Reveals Why She Got a Facelift and Other Plastic Surgery Procedures

Jill Zarin revealed the reason she decided to get a lower facelift and fat transferred to her hands. As she put it, "I just want to share my story and my journey."

By Alyssa Morin Jun 05, 2024 5:06 PMTags
BeautyThe Real Housewives Of New York CityReal HousewivesJill ZarinPlastic SurgeryTransformationE! InsiderSkincare
Watch: Jill Zarin Defends Her Controversial 'Below Deck' Appearance

Much like her iconic tagline, Jill Zarin knows who is and she's owning it.

The Real Housewives of New York alum revealed the plastic surgery procedures she recently underwent after seeing herself on the Amazon Freevee series The GOAT.

"I'm bravely sharing that I had a lower facelift and a couple other minor tweaks," Jill said in a June 4 Instagram video, with a black bandage wrapped around her head. "I live my life openly and freely, that's why I did a reality show and I think it's important for people who do reality shows to be honest."

The 60-year-old promised that she'll post side-by-side photos of her transformation once she heals, adding, "I just want to share my story and my journey."

Although Jill went under the knife to enhance her face, it was child's play compared to her other procedure.

"I had a fat transplant put into my hands because I hated my hands," she explained, "and the worst part was the lipo coming out of my leg to fill my hands. Believe it or not, that's the most pain I've had."

photos
Real Housewives Who Have Spoken Out on Ozempic

Although Jill noted it will take a "few weeks" for her recover, she's already starting to feel like herself again.

"There's no real pain," she added. "But I am tired...could be from the anesthesia."

Jill Zarin / Instagram

In the caption of her post, the Bravolebrity shared insight into her beauty motivations. "After watching myself on The GOAT on Amazon video (by the way I killed it this week!!)," Jill wrote, "I decided I needed a lower face lift. I also hated my hands."

The reality TV star also took a moment to praise her doctor, board-certified plastic surgeon Ira Savetsky.

"My Dr. visited me the first night post op, which made me feel 1000 times better," she continued, "and then 8 a.m. and then 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday to remove the drainage. Every surgeon has different techniques, medications and bedside manner. All of them are critical to ask about to have a successful outcome."

Jill Zarin / Instagram

Of course, Jill isn't the only star to document her plastic surgery procedures. Keep reading to see which stars have opened up about going under the knife.

Bravo

Caroline Stanbury

The Real Housewives of Dubai star publicly documented her November 2023 face lift and the recovery on social media.

"I wanted people to see how, when you come out, the scars and the cuts and what it really looks like," she exclusively told E! News of the procedure. "I literally looked like I'd been in a car crash and the car had won, but five days later you're presentable. Ten days later I was in a restaurant completely fine."

As for why the Bravo star was so open about her face lift journey? As she noted, "Being on a reality TV show, obviously it's going to look weird if I come back next season looking 10 years younger, which I do, obviously."

JC Olivera / WireImage / Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy underwent a rhinoplasty and septoplasty (nose job) in April 2024, three months after she was released from prison (where she served seven years for her role in the murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard).

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Brandi Glanville

The former Bravo star has been candid about her plastic surgery procedures in the past, including getting a nose job, having breast implants and dabbling with Botox and filler. And now, she's turned to CellSound's body sculpting treatment to tighten her stomach.

"I have actual abs," she told People in an interview published March 21. "I have lines on my stomach that I haven't had since before I got pregnant. I think any mother knows after kids the elasticity of your skin will never be the same."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Jill Zarin

"I'm bravely sharing that I had a lower facelift and a couple other minor tweaks," Jill said in a June 4 Instagram video, with a black bandage wrapped around her head. "I had a fat transplant put into my hands because I hated my hands, and the worst part was the lipo coming out of my leg to fill my hands. Believe it or not, that's the most pain I've had."

The 60-year-old promised that she'll post side-by-side photos of her transformation once she heals, adding, "I just want to share my story and my journey."

instagram

Brittany Cartwright

The Valley star revealed she underwent facial liposuction before filming the new Bravo series.

"I had work done on my double chin. We call it the turkey gobbler, runs in my family," she said on the March 14 episode of  her When Reality Hits podcast. "No matter what I was going through, no matter how much weight I lost, I still felt I had something there."

Instagram

Martha Stewart

After years of denying cosmetic procedures, the lifestyle expert recently confessed in the Feb. 8 episode of her eponymous podcast that she gets Botox, fillers and lasers to tighten her skin. "I don't think a lot about age," she explained, "but I don't want to look my age."

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Tori Spelling

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star has spoken publicly about her nose job and her breast implants.

Katja Ogrin/Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne

In addition to getting candid on using Ozempic for weight loss, the talk show host admitted that her 2021 facelift was "the worst thing that I ever did," explaining in December 2023, "I looked like Cyclops."

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

"I've never had any work-work done, but I went through a phase when I was smoking pot when I was really obsessed with getting facial injections," the "Born This Way" singer told radio host Howard Stern in 2013. "I was going to this strip mall in Chicago in the back…Everybody was like, 'You are a nut job.'...I'm telling you, I wasn't exactly in the best frame of mind, and I would smoke a bunch of joints and have some drinks and I would be like, 'Oh, let's go see my girl' and we would drive to this strip mall and I would get shot up with a bunch of whatever, Juvéderm, and then leave."

She continued, "Now all the stuff is gone. Before I shot the 'Applause' video, [a photographer friend] was like, 'Gaga, I love you but if you don't stop injecting s--t in your face I'm going to just kill you.'"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Bethenny Frankel

The Real Housewives of New York star got breast implants in 2005, but removed them in 2008.

"Now I feel comfortable," she told Life & Style. "If there's something you're not comfortable with and you can correct it, great."

Lia Toby/Getty Images

Olivia Colman

The Crown star revealed that she's a fan of Botox. "I've had loads," the 50-year-old told BBC Radio 2.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Julie Chen

In 2013, The Talk co-host revealed on the show that she got plastic surgery at the beginning of her career in order to make her eyes look bigger.

"And after I had it done, the ball did roll for me," she said. "And I wondered, did I give in to the man?"

She added, "I have to live with every decision that I've made. And it got me to where we are today. And I'm not going to look back."

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

"I've done it all," the actress told The Telegraph in 2002. "I've had a little plastic surgery. I've had a little lipo. I've had a little Botox. And you know what? None of it works. None of it."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Aniston

"I had [a deviated septum] fixed–best thing I ever did," the actress told People in 2007. "I slept like a baby for the first time in years. As far as all the other [rumors], as boring as it sounds, it's still mine. All of it. Still mine."

Prince Williams/WireImage

NeNe Leakes

In 2010, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she had had a nose job, a breast lift and liposuction.

"I'm very comfortable and confident in myself," she told People. "I just wanted a tune up."

Paras Griffin/WireImage

Kim Zolciak

In 2015, the reality star called Dr. Lenny Hochstein her "boob God" doctor for giving her perky breasts. Of course, the reality TV personality has been an open book about her other procedures, including a tummy tuck and lip injections.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had her lips injected with silicone at age 24. In 2010, she had some of the filler removed.

"I find it so interesting that it's become such a big thing because I can't tell you how many girls have done their lips. I feel like I'm a pioneer," she said on Today in 2013. "I was one of the first ones to ever do it and be honest about it."She also said, "I would do it again. I never had a career before I had the lips so my lips have had their own career!"

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Heidi Montag

In 2009, at just 23 years old, the Hills star underwent a head-to-toe transformation, having 10 cosmetic procedures done in one day. In addition to Botox, chin reductions and a nose job, the reality star also got fat injections in her lips.

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Iggy Azalea

The Aussie rapper said in the April 2015 issue of Vogue magazine that she got breast implants. "I did change something: Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I'd thought about it my entire life," she revealed. 

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for ABA

Tyra Banks

In her memoir, Perfect Is Boring, the supermodel revealed that she went under the knife early in her career. "I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching," she wrote in her book. "I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose." 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian

"I really, genuinely care about looking good," the SKKN founder told Allure for its August 2022 issue. "I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone's in bed, I'm doing laser treatments."

Kim revealed she's also gotten "a little bit of Botox," but hasn't dabbled with filler on her lips or cheeks, revealing, "No filler. Never filled either one, ever."

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari

During an Instagram Stories Q&A on Aug. 23, the reality TV star didn't shy away from answering a fan's question about her boobs. "Gonna keep it real with y'all," Kristin began her response. "Got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids."

While The Hills alum isn't opposed to cosmetic procedures, she admitted she's "never done" Botox.

"It's not for me. But I've seen it look amazing on some people," she wrote. "My concern is that we don't know the long term effects of it (and I don't mean 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle."

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards

John Stamos

In his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, John opened up about feeling insecure with his appearance, which led him to get two nose jobs. "That nose," he wrote. "It bothers me."

"My nose looks kind of pushed up like Peter Pan or something," he shared of the initial procedure. "So on my next hiatus, I have it redone by Michael Jackson's plastic surgeon."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sia

The singer recently revealed she got a facelift.

"I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s--t," she said at the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 1.. "I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Ben Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work—and not just for the pop stars of the world."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nicki Minaj

The rapper revealed she recent went under the knife. "I had to get a breast reduction," she told Vogue in a cover story published Nov. 9, "and actually I love it. I used to want a bigger butt, and now I look back and realize how silly that was."

Instagram
Vanessa Williams

Vanessa recently shared the cosmetic treatments she gets, telling Page Six, "I'm due for Botox. I don't do filler and I have so much full movement that there is no Botox at all."

When asked if she's thought about going under the knife, she replied, "That would be the one thing that I would probably put off for the very last thing. The technology now for lifting, sculpting, tightening, is incredible. And there's a machine for anything. I just got a microcurrent thing for your neck, it was called Forma and it's like a total package facial."

 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kim Cattrall

The Sex and the City alum opened up about why she receives cosmetic injectables. 

"I'm in my 60s now and I'm all about battling aging in every way I can," Kim told The Sunday Times in an interview published June 4. "There are fillers, Botox, there's so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it's for you. It's not just a vanity thing."

 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Instagram
Blac Chyna

The reality star underwent several cosmetic procedures over the years. In March 2023, she underwent breast and butt reduction surgery and got her facial fillers dissolved. The following May, as she celebrated her 35th birthday, she reflected on her previous look on Instagram, saying in a video, "I was looking at old pictures, you guys. That face was looking crazy."

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock
Genevieve Padalecki

In April 2023, The actress, wife of Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki, revealed on Kimberly Van Der Beek and Peggy Rometo's podcast Bathroom Chronicles that she got a breast augmentation a year and a half prior and then had her implants removed after she found she could not exercise as long as she used to and felt joint pain.

Kathy Griffin / YouTube
Kathy Griffin

The comedian revealed that tattooed her lips and documented the behind-the-scenes experience of getting her desired color and shape.

"I didn't know it would be that bad," Kathy told People about the swelling on Aug. 28. "I could not stop laughing even though it was painful to laugh for about four days."

photos
View More Photos From Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery or Cosmetic Procedures

(E! News and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

We value your thoughts! Click here to share your feedback and help us improve!