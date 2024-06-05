RHONY's Jill Zarin Reveals Why She Got a Facelift and Other Plastic Surgery Procedures

Much like her iconic tagline, Jill Zarin knows who is and she's owning it.
The Real Housewives of New York alum revealed the plastic surgery procedures she recently underwent after seeing herself on the Amazon Freevee series The GOAT.
"I'm bravely sharing that I had a lower facelift and a couple other minor tweaks," Jill said in a June 4 Instagram video, with a black bandage wrapped around her head. "I live my life openly and freely, that's why I did a reality show and I think it's important for people who do reality shows to be honest."
The 60-year-old promised that she'll post side-by-side photos of her transformation once she heals, adding, "I just want to share my story and my journey."
Although Jill went under the knife to enhance her face, it was child's play compared to her other procedure.
"I had a fat transplant put into my hands because I hated my hands," she explained, "and the worst part was the lipo coming out of my leg to fill my hands. Believe it or not, that's the most pain I've had."
Although Jill noted it will take a "few weeks" for her recover, she's already starting to feel like herself again.
"There's no real pain," she added. "But I am tired...could be from the anesthesia."
In the caption of her post, the Bravolebrity shared insight into her beauty motivations. "After watching myself on The GOAT on Amazon video (by the way I killed it this week!!)," Jill wrote, "I decided I needed a lower face lift. I also hated my hands."
The reality TV star also took a moment to praise her doctor, board-certified plastic surgeon Ira Savetsky.
"My Dr. visited me the first night post op, which made me feel 1000 times better," she continued, "and then 8 a.m. and then 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday to remove the drainage. Every surgeon has different techniques, medications and bedside manner. All of them are critical to ask about to have a successful outcome."
