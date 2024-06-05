RHONY's Jill Zarin Reveals Why She Got a Facelift and Other Plastic Surgery Procedures

Watch : Jill Zarin Defends Her Controversial 'Below Deck' Appearance

Much like her iconic tagline, Jill Zarin knows who is and she's owning it.

The Real Housewives of New York alum revealed the plastic surgery procedures she recently underwent after seeing herself on the Amazon Freevee series The GOAT.

"I'm bravely sharing that I had a lower facelift and a couple other minor tweaks," Jill said in a June 4 Instagram video, with a black bandage wrapped around her head. "I live my life openly and freely, that's why I did a reality show and I think it's important for people who do reality shows to be honest."

The 60-year-old promised that she'll post side-by-side photos of her transformation once she heals, adding, "I just want to share my story and my journey."

Although Jill went under the knife to enhance her face, it was child's play compared to her other procedure.

"I had a fat transplant put into my hands because I hated my hands," she explained, "and the worst part was the lipo coming out of my leg to fill my hands. Believe it or not, that's the most pain I've had."