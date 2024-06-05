Jennifer Lopez Shares Message on "Negativity" After Canceling Tour

Jennifer Lopez is focusing on the positive.
Days after the "On the Floor" singer announced the cancelation of her This Is Me…Live tour, she alluded to the chatter about her private life—including the state of her and Ben Affleck's marriage—in a message celebrating the success of her movie Atlas and clapping back at her critics.
"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now," Lopez shared in her OntheJLo newsletter June 5. "But don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there."
And she concluded her message with some love for her fans. "Thank you, thank you, thank you," she noted. "I love you all so much."
Lopez's tour, This Is Me…Live, was set to begin June 26 in Orlando, but Live Nation announced May 31 that she canceled it to spend time with her family and close friends.
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the 54-year-old shared in her newsletter. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you, and we will all be together again."
But her music isn't the only news to make headlines recently as the Hustlers star and her husband of nearly two years have sparked breakup speculations for weeks, with rumors surging after Lopez walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala, which she co-chaired, without the Oscar winner. However, since then, the duo has stepped out together several times.
Affleck—who is father to children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—shared some subtle PDA with the "Let's Get Loud" singer star at the YMCA in Hollywood for a family outing. Lopez—who shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony—gave her husband a peck on the cheek in front of the cameras.
Last month, the duo was seen on their way to a family event in Los Angeles, where the Good Will Hunting star was holding a box of party decorations alongside his wife.
Although neither has addressed the status of their relationship, Lopez wasn't interested in divulging much. In fact, she told an interviewer who asked about a possible breakup during a press conference for Atlas, "You know better than that."
