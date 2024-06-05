NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansFather's DayTV ScoopRoyals

Jennifer Lopez Shares Message on "Negativity" After Canceling Tour

Days after Jennifer Lopez canceled her tour and amid weeks of breakup rumors with Ben Affleck, the singer had some words for her critics.

By Brahmjot Kaur Jun 05, 2024 3:40 PMTags
MusicJennifer LopezCelebrities
Watch: Why "Devastated" Jennifer Lopez Is Canceling Her "This is Me...Now" Tour

Jennifer Lopez is focusing on the positive.

Days after the "On the Floor" singer announced the cancelation of her This Is Me…Live tour, she alluded to the chatter about her private life—including the state of her and Ben Affleck's marriage—in a message celebrating the success of her movie Atlas and clapping back at her critics. 

"​​It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now," Lopez shared in her OntheJLo newsletter June 5. "But don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there."

And she concluded her message with some love for her fans. "Thank you, thank you, thank you," she noted. "I love you all so much."

Lopez's tour, This Is Me…Live, was set to begin June 26 in Orlando, but Live Nation announced May 31 that she canceled it to spend time with her family and close friends.

photos
Jennifer Lopez Through The Years

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the 54-year-old shared in her newsletter. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you, and we will all be together again."

But her music isn't the only news to make headlines recently as the Hustlers star and her husband of nearly two years have sparked breakup speculations for weeks, with rumors surging after Lopez walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala, which she co-chaired, without the Oscar winner. However, since then, the duo has stepped out together several times.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone

2

Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor's Horrible Insults Before Split

3

The Traitors Season 3 Cast: Tom Sandoval, Housewives & More

Affleck—who is father to children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—shared some subtle PDA with the "Let's Get Loud" singer star at the YMCA in Hollywood for a family outing. Lopez—who shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony—gave her husband a peck on the cheek in front of the cameras. 

Last month, the duo was seen on their way to a family event in Los Angeles, where the Good Will Hunting star was holding a box of party decorations alongside his wife.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Although neither has addressed the status of their relationship, Lopez wasn't interested in divulging much. In fact, she told an interviewer who asked about a possible breakup during a press conference for Atlas, "You know better than that."

Now, keep reading for a complete timeline of Jennifer and Ben's love story.

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

June 2023: Red Carpet Fabulous

J.Lo steps out with Ben in support of his movie The Flash.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

February 2024: This Is Them...Now

Jennifer release This Is Me... Now, an album about her relationship with Ben. The record is accompanied by a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Gotham/GC Images

March 2024: Jenny on the Block

The couple enjoys a day out in NYC on March 30, 2024.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone

2

Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor's Horrible Insults Before Split

3

The Traitors Season 3 Cast: Tom Sandoval, Housewives & More

4

Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's Son, 3, Dies After Toy Tractor Accident

5

Andy Cohen Addresses RHONJ Reboot Rumors Amid Cast Drama