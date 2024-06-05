Jennifer Lopez Shares Message on "Negativity" After Canceling Tour

Watch : Why "Devastated" Jennifer Lopez Is Canceling Her "This is Me...Now" Tour

Jennifer Lopez is focusing on the positive.

Days after the "On the Floor" singer announced the cancelation of her This Is Me…Live tour, she alluded to the chatter about her private life—including the state of her and Ben Affleck's marriage—in a message celebrating the success of her movie Atlas and clapping back at her critics.

"​​It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now," Lopez shared in her OntheJLo newsletter June 5. "But don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there."

And she concluded her message with some love for her fans. "Thank you, thank you, thank you," she noted. "I love you all so much."

Lopez's tour, This Is Me…Live, was set to begin June 26 in Orlando, but Live Nation announced May 31 that she canceled it to spend time with her family and close friends.