Adam Levine Is Returning to The Voice: Meet His Fellow Season 27 Coaches

Adam Levine is officially reclaiming his red swivel chair.

The Maroon 5 frontman is making his long-awaited return as a coach on The Voice's upcoming 27th season, NBC announced June 5.

Levine, who was a mainstay on the singing competition series during its first 16 seasons, will make his homecoming next year after exiting the show back in 2019.

Season 27 will also welcome a first-time full-season coach: Kelsea Ballerini. The country superstar will dig into her "bold, innovative approach as a powerful crossover artist and songwriter" to mentor the new group of music industry hopefuls, according to NBC's announcement.

Ballerini previously served as The Voice's season 16 battle advisor and also filled in as temporary coach for team Kelly Clarkson during season 20.

Rounding out the coaching panel will be returning coaches John Legend and Michael Bublé, who is set to make his debut as coach on the upcoming 26th season.