NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansFather's DayTV ScoopRoyals

Adam Levine Is Returning to The Voice: Meet His Fellow Season 27 Coaches

Adam Levine is making his long-awaited return to The Voice after leaving the singing competition in 2019. Plus, find out which country superstar is replacing coach Reba McEntire on season 27.

By Brett Malec Jun 05, 2024 7:00 PMTags
TVReality TVNBCAdam LevineRebaThe VoiceKelsea BalleriniNBCU
Watch: Reba McEntire Scores Victory With ‘The Voice’ Finale Winner Asher HaVon

Adam Levine is officially reclaiming his red swivel chair.

The Maroon 5 frontman is making his long-awaited return as a coach on The Voice's upcoming 27th season, NBC announced June 5.

Levine, who was a mainstay on the singing competition series during its first 16 seasons, will make his homecoming next year after exiting the show back in 2019.

Season 27 will also welcome a first-time full-season coach: Kelsea Ballerini. The country superstar will dig into her "bold, innovative approach as a powerful crossover artist and songwriter" to mentor the new group of music industry hopefuls, according to NBC's announcement. 

Ballerini previously served as The Voice's season 16 battle advisor and also filled in as temporary coach for team Kelly Clarkson during season 20.

Rounding out the coaching panel will be returning coaches John Legend and Michael Bublé, who is set to make his debut as coach on the upcoming 26th season.

photos
The Voice's Most Memorable Contestants

Of course, that means current coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg won't be back after season 26, which premieres this fall.

However, Team Reba still has one more shot at claiming The Voice title after winning season 25 last month with gospel singer Asher HaVon.

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/CMT

Following his victory, the 31-year-old shared his gratitude for the country legend's mentorship.

"Wow! I am speechless!" HaVon wrote in a May 21 Instagram post. "I am the Winner of @nbcthevoice Season 25! I am truly humbled and grateful for this moment."

"First, Thank you to God for this gift and this opportunity to share it," he continued. "Thank you to @nbcthevoice for continuing to give this platform for us to showcase our gifts. Thank you to Mama @Reba. You have changed my life and created a milestone in my life that I will have forever. I am your son for life."

While fans wait for Levine's return to TV, keep reading for an intimate look at the "Sugar" singer's sweet family life with wife Behati Prinsloo and their kids.

The Voice season 26 premieres this fall on NBC with season 27 coming spring 2025.

Trending Stories

1

Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone

2

Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor's Horrible Insults Before Split

3

Taylor Swift Defends Lady Gaga From "Invasive" Body Comments

Instagram/Adam Levine
Like We Were in Paris

"GANG," the Maroon 5 rocker captioned a photo of him and Behati walking with their children during a July 2023 trip to Paris.

Instagram
Jet Lag

Behati's Instagram story after flying to Paris in June 2023 with Adam and their three kids. 

Instagram
Museum Trip

Behati, Adam, and their children taking in the art in Paris.

Instagram
Street Fashion

Behati and her daughter in Paris June 2023.

Instagram
Baby's First Sunset

In a series of snaps captioned "A blink of an eye," Behati included a photo of Adam holding their third child up on the beach during sunset.

Baby Workout

Behati shared this gym pic showing herself with her and Adam's third child in April 2023, more than two months after giving birth.

Instagram
Baby Feet

Behati posted this pic of one of her and Adam's daughters kissing their new baby's feet on her Instagram Stories in March 2023.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Play Time

The couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, play together during the family's March 2023 trip to Las Vegas to support Adam as his band Maroon 5 begins a concert residency.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Watching Dad Onstage

One of the couple's daughters watches Adam rehearse with Maroon 5 in Las Vegas in March 2023.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
First Pic of Baby No. 3

Behati and Adam's baby appears with them during a trip to Las Vegas in March 2023 to support the singer during Maroon 5's concert residency.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Holiday Fun

The couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3, enjoy some play time in December 2021.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Mother & Daughter

Behati captioned this May 2021 Instagram pic of herself and daughter Dusty Rose, 4, "My little shadow."

instagram.com/adamlevine
"Girls Just Want to Have Fun"

That is what Adam captioned this April 2021 Instagram pic of himself with Behati and their daughters Dusty Rose, then 4, and Gio Grace, then 3.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Happy Birthday, Gio Grace

Behati shared this filtered pic of herself and daughter Gio Grace for the child's birthday in February 2021. The supermodel captioned the Instagram post, "My bestie turned 3."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Bathroom Selfie

"When the flu hits your house and you feel better but can't leave yet!" Behati captioned this February 2020 photo of herself and daughter Dusty Rose, 3. "Wear princess dresses and @maxrouxla sweatsuits sup."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Girls' Night

Behati appears with daughter Dusty Rose, 3, in this December 2019 Instagram photo.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Happy Birthday, Dusty Rose

"Can't believe she's 3 today," Behati captioned this September 2019 pic of the couple's eldest daughter. "LOVE YOU FOREVER."

Dusty Rose Levine
Young Photographer

Behati and Adam's eldest daughter Dusty Rose, 2, took this Instagram photo of the supermodel and middle child Gio Grace, 18 months, in August 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Beach Girls

Behati and daughter Gio Grace, 13 months, walk on the beach in March 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Girls' Selfie

Behati shared this pic of herself with Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 18 months, in August 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
The Girls

Behati and daughters Dusty Rose, then 22 months old, and Gio Grace, then 5 months old, appear in a July 2018 photo posted on the model's Instagram in August 2019.

"Here's to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between," the supermodel wrote. "I won't change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered. This is my #sharestrong thanks @kateupton for starting this."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Gio Grace's First Christmas

Behati shared this pic of the couple's second child, then 10 months old, in December 2018

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Family Bonding

The couple appears with daughters Dusty Rose, then 2 years old, and Gio Grace, then 9 months old, the day after Thanksgiving 2018. Behati captioned the Instagram pic, "THANKFUL."

 
instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Sister Love

Behati shared this Instagram pic of daughters Dusty Rose, then almost 2 years old, and Gio Grace, then 6 months old, in September 2018.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Just the Girls

Adam's wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, and his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani attend his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in February 2017.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Star Family

Adam and his wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, pose on his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2017.

"A very surreal and amazing day for our family," Behati wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I'm proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Family Walk of Fame

Adam's wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, join him as he gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2017.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Dusty Rose's First Christmas

Behati shared this 2016 photo of herself with the couple's eldest daughter, then 3 months old, captioning the post, "Best Christmas."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

For all the scoop on your favorite NBC series and stars, check out NBC Insider.

Trending Stories

1

Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone

2

Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor's Horrible Insults Before Split

3

Taylor Swift Defends Lady Gaga From "Invasive" Body Comments

4

Adam Levine Returning to The Voice: Meet the Season 27 Coaches

5

Jennifer Lopez Shares Message on "Negativity" After Canceling Tour