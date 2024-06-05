Whitney Port Shares Her Son's Kindergarten Graduation Included a Nod to The Hills

Watch : Whitney Port's Fondest Memory From "The Hills"

Today is where Whitney Port's son Sonny's book begins—his first-grade book, that is.

Because The Hills alum's 6-year-old just graduated from kindergarten. And during the ceremony, Whitney was treated to a surprising throwback.

As seen in a video shared to TikTok June 4, Sonny's class sang The Hills theme song "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield. Of course, his mom clapped and sang along with the rest of parents—with her captioning the footage, "Full circle moment? #TheHills."

And while Whitney, her producer husband Tim Rosenman and Sonny are staring at the blank page before them as to what this upcoming school year will bring, they're excited for what's next.

"We're sooooo proud of Sonny," the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside family photos from graduation day. "1st grade you're next."

Whitney and Tim—who connected while she starred on The City—welcomed Sonny in July 2017, two years after tying the knot.