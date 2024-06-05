NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Whitney Port Shares Her Son's Kindergarten Graduation Included a Nod to The Hills

Whitney Port and husband Tim Rosenman recently celebrated son Sonny’s kindergarten graduation and had a "full circle moment" when The Hills theme song played during the ceremony.

Today is where Whitney Port's son Sonny's book begins—his first-grade book, that is.

Because The Hills alum's 6-year-old just graduated from kindergarten. And during the ceremony, Whitney was treated to a surprising throwback.

As seen in a video shared to TikTok June 4, Sonny's class sang The Hills theme song "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield. Of course, his mom clapped and sang along with the rest of parents—with her captioning the footage, "Full circle moment? #TheHills."

And while Whitney, her producer husband Tim Rosenman and Sonny are staring at the blank page before them as to what this upcoming school year will bring, they're excited for what's next.

"We're sooooo proud of Sonny," the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside family photos from graduation day. "1st grade you're next."

Whitney and Tim—who connected while she starred on The City—welcomed Sonny in July 2017, two years after tying the knot.

And while the designer has expressed her hope to grow their family one day, the journey hasn't been easy.

"I'm trying to focus so much on Sonny at the moment and come from a place of gratitude, but Sonny would love a sibling and we would love a sibling for Sonny," Whitney said on an April episode of CBS Mornings. "I think right now we're a little bit at a crossroads. We've tried so many different things: I've tried myself, we had a surrogate who miscarried twice and now I'm on this road thinking about going through IVF again." 

"But the fear, the not knowing the future, the anxiety that comes with that, it also stops me from wanting to do that," the reality star, who documented her experience on Perelel's series Fertility, Unfiltered, continued. "And so I feel like the more that I can have these conversations, the more clarity we can all have about what we actually want and how we can get there." 

To see more stars celebrating 2024 graduations, keep reading. 

Ella Stiller/Instagram

Ella Stiller

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s daughter graduated with a BFA in acting from The Juilliard School in New York City.

“I couldn’t be happier to be done or prouder to have survived or more grateful to my family for the unwavering support that got me there and through," the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram May 25. "I have a degree in playing pretend!!! Yay!!!”

Instagram

Massai Zhivago Dorsey II

Nia Long and Massai Z. Dorsey's oldest son received his degree from New York University.

"Oh my baby," the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress wrote on Instagram May 20. "I’m so proud of you! Let’s get it!"

Instagram

Jennifer Gates

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates, graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

Following her special day, the Microsoft founder shared a touching message to celebrate her achievement. 

"From pre-K to MD," Bill wrote in a May 15 Instagram post. "I'm so proud to officially call you Dr. Gates."

 

Instagram/Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain

On May 31, the YouTuber—who left high school in 2017 to focus on her mental health and career as a full-time content creator—received her diploma from Notre Dame High School in Belmont, Calif.

Instagram

Ivey Watson

Jamie Lynn Spears' youngest daughter Ivey Watson, who she shares with husband Jamie Watson, graduated from kindergarten. The little one proudly held her diploma in front of her older sister Maddie Watson, who Jamie Lynn shares with ex Casey Aldridge.

Instagram

Riley Burruss

Kandi Burruss' daughter graduated from New York University with a Bachelor of Music degree.

"My baby did it!" the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wrote on Instagram May 15. "I'm a proud mama!"

 

Instagram

Karma Bridges

Ludacris' daughter graduated from Spelman College with a degree in Documentary Filmmaking in May 2024, according to Essence. The rapper said he was a "#prouddaddy" over her achievement. 

“I want to make movie and film content that helps shape and change the social and political landscape,” Karma said in a statement to the Ludacris Foundation. “Tell stories that are meaningful and thought provoking. I’ve always been drawn to storytelling due to its ability to heal, inspire, educate, create empathy, and ultimately catalyze positive change in the world.”

Instagram/Jana Kramer

Jace Caussin

Jana Kramer's son Jace—who she shares with ex Mike Caussin—said goodbye to Pre-K and celebrated the milestone at a mini prom.

