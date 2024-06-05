Whitney Port Shares Her Son's Kindergarten Graduation Included a Nod to The Hills

Today is where Whitney Port's son Sonny's book begins—his first-grade book, that is.
Because The Hills alum's 6-year-old just graduated from kindergarten. And during the ceremony, Whitney was treated to a surprising throwback.
As seen in a video shared to TikTok June 4, Sonny's class sang The Hills theme song "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield. Of course, his mom clapped and sang along with the rest of parents—with her captioning the footage, "Full circle moment? #TheHills."
And while Whitney, her producer husband Tim Rosenman and Sonny are staring at the blank page before them as to what this upcoming school year will bring, they're excited for what's next.
"We're sooooo proud of Sonny," the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside family photos from graduation day. "1st grade you're next."
Whitney and Tim—who connected while she starred on The City—welcomed Sonny in July 2017, two years after tying the knot.
And while the designer has expressed her hope to grow their family one day, the journey hasn't been easy.
"I'm trying to focus so much on Sonny at the moment and come from a place of gratitude, but Sonny would love a sibling and we would love a sibling for Sonny," Whitney said on an April episode of CBS Mornings. "I think right now we're a little bit at a crossroads. We've tried so many different things: I've tried myself, we had a surrogate who miscarried twice and now I'm on this road thinking about going through IVF again."
"But the fear, the not knowing the future, the anxiety that comes with that, it also stops me from wanting to do that," the reality star, who documented her experience on Perelel's series Fertility, Unfiltered, continued. "And so I feel like the more that I can have these conversations, the more clarity we can all have about what we actually want and how we can get there."
