Jason Kelce Doubles Down After Sharing TMI Shower Confession

Watch : Jason Kelce Reveals Gift He Got Wife Kylie for 6th Wedding Anniversary

Jason Kelce is toe-tally standing up for his beliefs about washing feet.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles player is doubling down on recent comments he made on social media, in which he jokingly dubbed people who wash their feet "weirdos."

"What kind of psychopath washes your feet?" Jason deadpanned on the June 5 episode of his and brother Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, adding, "If there's visible dirt on them, I'll scrub the dirt off."

In general, the former athlete avoids his feet at all costs.

"I don't even touch my feet," he continued. "Why the f--k would I wash my feet? I'm not touching my feet unless I'm clipping my toenails. That's the only time I touch my feet."

The debate was sparked after a fan wrote on X June 1 that "Jason Kelce looks like he doesn't wash his legs or feet," to which he wrote back, "What kind of weirdo washes their feet..."