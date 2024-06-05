NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansFather's DayTV ScoopRoyals

Jason Kelce Doubles Down After Sharing TMI Shower Confession

After making splash on social media with eyebrow-raising comments about washing feet, Jason Kelce discussed his position with his brother Travis Kelce on their New Heights podcast.

By Corinne Heller Jun 05, 2024 4:01 PMTags
FunnyTravis KelceJason Kelce
Watch: Jason Kelce Reveals Gift He Got Wife Kylie for 6th Wedding Anniversary

Jason Kelce is toe-tally standing up for his beliefs about washing feet.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles player is doubling down on recent comments he made on social media, in which he jokingly dubbed people who wash their feet "weirdos."

"What kind of psychopath washes your feet?" Jason deadpanned on the June 5 episode of his and brother Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, adding, "If there's visible dirt on them, I'll scrub the dirt off."

In general, the former athlete avoids his feet at all costs.

"I don't even touch my feet," he continued. "Why the f--k would I wash my feet? I'm not touching my feet unless I'm clipping my toenails. That's the only time I touch my feet."

The debate was sparked after a fan wrote on X June 1 that "Jason Kelce looks like he doesn't wash his legs or feet," to which he wrote back, "What kind of weirdo washes their feet..."

photos
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's Sweet Love Story

And when another user pointed to Jesus washing feet in the Bible, Jason couldn't help but reflect on their differing circumstances. "Christ washed his feet because he was walking through a dusty ass desert in sandals," he replied. "I'd wash my feet if that were the case too."

He then took it a step further. "All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier," Jason wrote. "Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin."

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

Trending Stories

1

Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone

2

Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor's Horrible Insults Before Split

3

Jennifer Lopez Shares Message on "Negativity" After Canceling Tour

And on New Heights, the 36-year-old painstakingly described how his feet actually do become clean without extra washing.

"They're getting the soap on the bottom of the shower that rinses off my b---s, my butt and my armpits," he said. "And that's it."

But the bath bombs didn't stop there. "I haven't washed my hair in like, months," Jason—who shares three kids with wife Kylie Kelce—said with a straight face. "I can't even tell you the last time I washed my hair. It's unnecessary. It's completely unnecessary. And I don't stink. That's the thing. Travis, you be honest now, don't you lie. Do I stink?"

The Kansas City Chiefs star responded, "The only time I smell you is when your pits smell. And you say you wash your pits. You might need to stop washing your pits."

"It might be true," Jason said. "I just need to wear deodorant."

Jason isn't the only star to make an eyebrow-raising glimpse inside their life. Read on for more wild celebrity confessions.

Perry Knotts / Contributor (Getty)

Jason Kelce

"What kind of weirdo washes their feet…." Jason tweeted June 1 after a fan noted the athlete "looks like he doesn't wash his legs or feet."

The retired Philadelphia Eagles player later doubled down on his comments.

"What kind of psychopath washes your feet?" he  deadpanned on the June 5 episode of his and brother Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, adding, "If there's visible dirt on them, I'll scrub the dirt off."

Gotham/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian Reveals How She "Honored" Grandma MJ During Sex With Pete Davidson

Grandma knows best.

Kim Kardashian got candid about how her grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell influenced one intimate moment between her and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, during an October 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours," the SKIMS founder recounted to MJ, mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian. "And I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace. And so, we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

Grandma's reaction? A nod of approval.

"How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?" Kim said, to which MJ replied, "I know, but I was younger once."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge
Mila Kunis Reveals Why She and Ashton Kutcher Keep Bathrooms Doors Open at Home

The love shared in Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher's tight-knit family—which includes 8-year-old daughter Wyatt and 6-year-old son Dimitri—knows no boundaries.

So much so, that the Black Swan actress revealed they keep an open-door policy at home.

"That includes the bathroom," she told E! News in September 2022. "It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm."

Mila said she arrived at the decision after her family kept knocking on the door and asking to come in, which prompted her to oblige: "I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open.'"

Pre-kids, she might not have imagined she'd flush that particular boundary away.

She added, "I'd never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open."

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Joy Behar Admits She's "Had Sex With a Few Ghosts"

Ghouls just want to have fun.

As The View panelists were reviewing footage about a woman who alleged she had "sexual ghosts" in her home, Sara Haines asked the group an important question during an October 2022 episode: "If you have sex with a ghost, can you get pregnant?"

Fortunately for her, co-host Joy Behar had an answer, adding, "I've had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant."

"I'm just gonna let that ride," Whoopi Goldberg said in response. "I don't know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I'm going to let it ride."

Nathan Congleton/NBC
Jenna Bush Hager Explains Why She Doesn't Use Underwear

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotab are a thick as thieves, though there is one thing Hoda didn't know about her Today co-host. When the pair were getting ready for an episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Hoda discovered Jenna perpetually goes commando.

"We both had to change before the show and we were like, 'Oh we have to go back into the changing room,'" Hoda said during a November 2022 episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. "But then I noticed, Jenna never wears underwear."

Jenna's rationale? Well, no underwear might just be more convenient to her.

"I think it makes a more pretty silhouette," she said. "I also think you don't have to pack as much. There are a lot of pros to it!"

Getty Images, Shutterstock
Britney Spears Reveals She Has "No Idea" Who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick are

Looks like someone hasn't been keeping up.

Britney Spears found herself embracing Keke Palmer's viral saying "he could be walking down the street, I wouldn't know a thing," when she admitted she didn't know who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick were.

Reposting a humorous March video of Pete—who was then dating Kim Kardashian—and Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott enjoying a "boyz night," to her Instagram, Britney said the two of them had her cracking up.

"Sorry had to repost this," Britney wrote in the since-deleted post. "no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!"

Getty Images
Jana Kramer Explains Why "Asparagus Pee" Might've Lead To A Breakup With Chris Evans

Back before the world knew Chris Evans as Captain America and People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2022, Jana Kramer knew him as the "heartthrob, cutie" she went on a few dates with.

It happened more than a decade ago, the singer revealed on her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast in November, and though she can't remember "how many dates it was," she does recall their last encounter.

Jana, then about 26 years old, said Chris invited her over to his house while he had friends in town from Boston.

"The last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went with asparagus pee," Jana remembered, referencing the veggie's tendency to give urine a very distinct scent. "We didn't hook up that night. He stayed up late with his friends and then [in] the morning I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house."

She added, "I never heard from him again."

Todd Wawrychuk/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Former Grey's Anatomy Writer Elisabeth Finch Reveals She Lied About Having Cancer

Not all of these confessions are amusing.

Eight years after sharing in an ELLE article that she had been battling a rare type of bone cancer—her fake diagnosis even inspiring a storyline on Grey's Anatomyshow writer Elisabeth Finch admitted in December it was all a ruse.

"I told a lie when I was 34 years old and it was the biggest mistake of my life. It just got bigger and bigger and bigger and got buried deeper and deeper inside me," Elisabeth told The Ankler newsletter Dec. 7, adding, "I've never had any form of cancer."

Summed up Finch, who was placed on administrative leave from the ABC medical drama before eventually resigning, said, "What I did was wrong. Not okay. F--ked up. All the words."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian Admits—And Then Double Downs On—Why She Would "Eat Poop" to Look Younger

Beauty is pain, but Kim Kardashian might be able to stomach it.

Telling The New York Times the lengths she would go to for a more youthful appearance, the reality star cracked that she was willing to try just about anything.

"If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might," she said in June. "I just might."

In a July 2022 interview with Allure, Kim said she was "kind of joking" about the comment, though the idea didn't seem too terrible.

"But now that I think about it," Kim added, "I would probably eat s--t if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you'll look younger.'"

How much could she make room for? "Maybe just a bite," she told the outlet. "I don't think I can do a whole bowl."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone

2

Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor's Horrible Insults Before Split

3

Jennifer Lopez Shares Message on "Negativity" After Canceling Tour

4

The Traitors Season 3 Cast: Tom Sandoval, Housewives & More

5

Andy Cohen Addresses RHONJ Reboot Rumors Amid Cast Drama