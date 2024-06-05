Jason Kelce Doubles Down After Sharing TMI Shower Confession

Jason Kelce is toe-tally standing up for his beliefs about washing feet.
The retired Philadelphia Eagles player is doubling down on recent comments he made on social media, in which he jokingly dubbed people who wash their feet "weirdos."
"What kind of psychopath washes your feet?" Jason deadpanned on the June 5 episode of his and brother Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, adding, "If there's visible dirt on them, I'll scrub the dirt off."
In general, the former athlete avoids his feet at all costs.
"I don't even touch my feet," he continued. "Why the f--k would I wash my feet? I'm not touching my feet unless I'm clipping my toenails. That's the only time I touch my feet."
The debate was sparked after a fan wrote on X June 1 that "Jason Kelce looks like he doesn't wash his legs or feet," to which he wrote back, "What kind of weirdo washes their feet..."
And when another user pointed to Jesus washing feet in the Bible, Jason couldn't help but reflect on their differing circumstances. "Christ washed his feet because he was walking through a dusty ass desert in sandals," he replied. "I'd wash my feet if that were the case too."
He then took it a step further. "All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier," Jason wrote. "Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin."
And on New Heights, the 36-year-old painstakingly described how his feet actually do become clean without extra washing.
"They're getting the soap on the bottom of the shower that rinses off my b---s, my butt and my armpits," he said. "And that's it."
But the bath bombs didn't stop there. "I haven't washed my hair in like, months," Jason—who shares three kids with wife Kylie Kelce—said with a straight face. "I can't even tell you the last time I washed my hair. It's unnecessary. It's completely unnecessary. And I don't stink. That's the thing. Travis, you be honest now, don't you lie. Do I stink?"
The Kansas City Chiefs star responded, "The only time I smell you is when your pits smell. And you say you wash your pits. You might need to stop washing your pits."
"It might be true," Jason said. "I just need to wear deodorant."
