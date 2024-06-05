RHONY Alum Eboni K. Williams Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Eboni K. Williams is adding another title to her ever-growing resume: mom.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared that she is pregnant with her first baby, a girl due in August, whom she conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF).
"Anybody who's gone through IVF or attempted IVF will tell you so many things have to go right for the final result of this journey to be a baby," Eboni, 40, told People in an interview published June 5. "That's why I've called this 'my remarkable miracle,' because it really does feel like I've been the recipient of some very enormous favor from God above."
The news comes two years after the Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams star began her fertility journey where she was using her frozen eggs, sperm donation and IVF. And when she did her egg retrieval at 34, Eboni admitted that she wasn't sure when or if she would even use her eggs.
"Six years later, that one egg retrieval led to one genetically normal embryo which led to one successful embryo transfer and—one pregnancy later—I'll soon have, God willing, one beautifully healthy baby girl," she explained. "So it really does feel like fate."
The lawyer wasn't always sold on becoming a mom herself, but she eventually grew to want children.
"I really freed myself of the rigidness of what legacy, love, and family could look like," she told the publication. "Those are the three pillars I reassessed, and it helped shake me from this idea of, 'I have to have it this way on this timeline everyone else is following.'"
And while she doesn't have a partner, that isn't stopping her.
"There will always be that voice that says, 'Maybe I should have waited to meet a man and remarry before I had a baby, maybe I should not be trying to do this alone,'" she noted. "But f--k that! I'm not waiting. I'm 40 years old. I'm not waiting to build assets. I'm not waiting to build my career. I'm not waiting to travel. And I'm certainly not waiting to start a family."
But Eboni—who made history as the first Black cast member on RHONY in season 13—is still open to finding love along the way.
"I believe in timing," she told Access Hollywood last January. "I believe in the timing of life and love and all of it. I was texting with a good girlfriend this morning, 'Listen, I'm totally open to it. I'm not gonna force it, and I'm not gonna fight it."
(E! News and Access Hollywood are part of the NBCUniversal family.)