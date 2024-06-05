RHONY Alum Eboni K. Williams Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Watch : Bachelor Alum Colton Underwood Expecting First Baby with Husband

Eboni K. Williams is adding another title to her ever-growing resume: mom.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared that she is pregnant with her first baby, a girl due in August, whom she conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

"Anybody who's gone through IVF or attempted IVF will tell you so many things have to go right for the final result of this journey to be a baby," Eboni, 40, told People in an interview published June 5. "That's why I've called this 'my remarkable miracle,' because it really does feel like I've been the recipient of some very enormous favor from God above."

The news comes two years after the Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams star began her fertility journey where she was using her frozen eggs, sperm donation and IVF. And when she did her egg retrieval at 34, Eboni admitted that she wasn't sure when or if she would even use her eggs.