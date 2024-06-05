Dance Moms’ Maddie Ziegler Debuts New Relationship With Musician Kid Culture

Maddie Ziegler has a new man at the top of her pyramid.
Indeed, the Dance Moms alum confirmed her relationship with music producer Kid Culture (real name Daniel Hackett) in a June 4 Instagram Story featuring them indulging in some PDA.
The Fallout star, who was linked to musician Eddie Benjamin for three years before their split last February, reshared a story of the duo's celebrations for Kid Culture's birthday. The post included a video of Maddie pulling out a few strips from the couple's trip to a photobooth, as well as a glimpse at the photos themselves. In some pictures, Maddie posed by herself, before she was joined by the 23-year-old and can be seen kissing him in a few of the squares.
Kid Culture's work mostly takes place behind-the-scenes rather than center stage like Maddie, but he—who coincidentally shares a June 4 birthday with Maddie's sister Kenzie Ziegler—has worked with musicians like Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder and Ty Dolla $ign. In fact, the Washington state native was nominated for a Best Rap Song Grammy in 2020 for his work on Cordae's "Bad Idea."
Maddie's slice of life update comes amid an otherwise private time for the Fitting In star. After all, the 21-year-old notably sat out of the recent Dance Moms reunion for Lifetime last month—along with her sister and fellow alum Nia Sioux.
And while Maddie nor Kenzie directly addressed why they weren't keen to rehash their time on the reality series, they have said that their time on the show wasn't entirely rosy, with Maddie even describing the Abby Lee Dance Company as a "toxic environment."
"I have dissociated so much from that time," Maddie, who started on the series when she was 8 and left at age 13, explained to Cosmopolitan in 2022. "It's weird because there were really amazing times, but there were also a lot of things that were really, really not great for us kids."
Although Maddie didn't join Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Chloe Lukasiak, Kendall Vertes, Jojo Siwa and Kalani Hilliker at the reunion, she's clearly keeping her fans up to date on her future. Keep reading to catch up on all the former ALDC dancers.