Dance Moms’ Maddie Ziegler Debuts New Relationship With Musician Kid Culture

Maddie Ziegler has a new man at the top of her pyramid.

Indeed, the Dance Moms alum confirmed her relationship with music producer Kid Culture (real name Daniel Hackett) in a June 4 Instagram Story featuring them indulging in some PDA.

The Fallout star, who was linked to musician Eddie Benjamin for three years before their split last February, reshared a story of the duo's celebrations for Kid Culture's birthday. The post included a video of Maddie pulling out a few strips from the couple's trip to a photobooth, as well as a glimpse at the photos themselves. In some pictures, Maddie posed by herself, before she was joined by the 23-year-old and can be seen kissing him in a few of the squares.

Kid Culture's work mostly takes place behind-the-scenes rather than center stage like Maddie, but he—who coincidentally shares a June 4 birthday with Maddie's sister Kenzie Ziegler—has worked with musicians like Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder and Ty Dolla $ign. In fact, the Washington state native was nominated for a Best Rap Song Grammy in 2020 for his work on Cordae's "Bad Idea."