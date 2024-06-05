NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansFather's DayTV ScoopRoyals

Proof Emily in Paris Season 4 Is Already Shaping Up to be Très Magnifique

The first look at Emily in Paris season 4 is here, and it's a can't-miss. Check out Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and Ashley Park and more in these sneak peek photos.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Jun 05, 2024 4:23 PMTags
TVLily CollinsCelebritiesNetflixEmily in Paris
Watch: Emily in Paris Cast Teases What to Expect in Season 4!

Mon dieu! You'll want to sit down for this sneak peek at Emily in Paris.

Season four of the hit Netflix series is just around the corner—with part one set to release August 15, followed by part two September 12—and these first look images promise the season to be just as extravagant and fashionable as the previous three.

Not only do the photos tease some of the most out-there fashion choices yet for Lily Collins' Emily (including cold weather looks of a pink, blue, black and purple fur coat, followed by a brown furry beanie, matching fur pullover and dramatic sunglasses), but they also depict a steamy moment between Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) juxtaposed by a much frostier one between Emily and Gabriel's ex-fiancée Camille (Camille Razat).

Need a refresher on why these hot and cold moments came to be? Let's rewind to the end of season three, where Emily found herself at the center of yet another love triangle (though "square" is perhaps a better descriptor).

In the season finale, Gabriel and Camille are on the precipice of tying the knot—and we mean that literally, as they're standing at the altar—when Camille calls it off, citing Gabriel's unresolved feelings for Emily. The confession causes Emily's boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) to break up with her. 

photos
2024 TV Premiere Dates

Yet just when it looks like Emily and Gabriel can finally be together after three full seasons of climbing romantic tension, another bomb was dropped: Camille is allegedly pregnant with Gabriel's baby. 

And that's not all that's promised for season four.

Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone

2

Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor's Horrible Insults Before Split

3

Jennifer Lopez Shares Message on "Negativity" After Canceling Tour

According to a press release from Netflix, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's Sylvie "is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups." Meanwhile, Ashley Park's Mindy prepares for Eurovision but with rapidly dwindling funds, she and the band are "forced to get thrifty."

And in exciting news for Emily and Gabriel stans, the streaming giant promises their chemistry to be undeniable as they work towards securing a Michelin star for Gabriel. But, before fans get too excited, the release also teases "two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of." Sacré bleu!

Or as Lucas teased of his character's journey in a teaser for the show's next installment, "Holy f--king shit."

But until all the drama plays out onscreen starting August 15, keep reading to get a sneak peek of Emily in Paris season 4. 

Netflix

Forget Paris, Let's Talk Emily in Fur

After all, this furred out look is nothing short of show-stopping. 

Netflix

Dapper as Always

Antoine Lambert knows how to serve a look, and this blue suit is no exception. 

Netflix

And Her Coat Was Pink and Purple and Black and Blue and Furry

Leave it to Emily to prove winter fashion can be as head-turning as it is practical. 

Netflix

Lovers or Business Partners?

Or both? It seems to be a fine line as Emily and Gabriel raise a glass with friends, looking extra cozy together. 

Netflix

There Will Be Frills

This historical-looking ensemble might just require some added context only season four can provide. Or, it's just Emily being Emily. 

Netflix

Tensions Are High

From the looks of this, it doesn't look like things have thawed between Camille and Emily. 

Netflix

Back Together?

Meanwhile, Emily and Alfie look rather comfortable for being recently broken up. 

Netflix

Mystery Man

To see just who is the source of Sylvie's indecipherable look (is that lust? amusement? indifference?), we'll just have to wait and see. 

Netflix

Partners in PR

Julien and Luc are back at it again at Agence Grateau. 

Netflix

Best Friends Forever

Emily and Mindy are looking like two peas in a pod—or should we say two peas in a particularly colorful pod? Yet, we'd expect nothing less from the fashion on Emily in Paris

Netflix

A Vision in Blue

Speaking of fashion, Emily is looking particularly chic in this blue ensemble set against the backdrop of a gorgeous Villa. 

Netflix

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas

And of course, Emily has the perfect outfit. 

We value your thoughts! Click here to share your feedback and help us improve!

Trending Stories

1

Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone

2

Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor's Horrible Insults Before Split

3

Jennifer Lopez Shares Message on "Negativity" After Canceling Tour

4

The Traitors Season 3 Cast: Tom Sandoval, Housewives & More

5

Andy Cohen Addresses RHONJ Reboot Rumors Amid Cast Drama