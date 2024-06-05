Tom Sandoval Is Headed to The Traitors: Meet the Insanely Star-Studded Season 3 Cast

Watch : Phaedra Parks Reveals She Almost Wasn't In 'The Traitors' At All!

There's only one word for The Traitors' season three cast: Bravo.

And not just because the Peacock reality competition series is stacked with a bevy of your favorite Bravolebrities. The newly revealed list of 21 competitors also includes celebrities from all walks of life in addition to some of reality TV's most infamous faces.

Vying for the cash prize this time around will be Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania, Summer House star Ciara Miller, Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley, The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Robyn Dixon and The Real Housewives of Dubai's Chanel Ayan, the streaming service announced June 5.

Also headed to the Scottish Highlands are Zac Efron's brother Dylan Efron, Total Bellas alum Nikki Garcia, Bachelor Nation stars Wells Adams, Gabby Windey and Danielle Reyes and Survivor alums Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, "Boston" Rob Mariano and Carolyn Wiger.