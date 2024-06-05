NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansFather's DayTV ScoopRoyals

Tom Sandoval Is Headed to The Traitors: Meet the Insanely Star-Studded Season 3 Cast

From Real Housewives, Bachelor Nation and Vanderpump Rules stars to a British royal and an actor's famous sibling, see who will be competing on season three of The Traitors.

There's only one word for The Traitors' season three cast: Bravo.

And not just because the Peacock reality competition series is stacked with a bevy of your favorite Bravolebrities. The newly revealed list of 21 competitors also includes celebrities from all walks of life in addition to some of reality TV's most infamous faces.

Vying for the cash prize this time around will be Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania, Summer House star Ciara Miller, Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley, The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Robyn Dixon and The Real Housewives of Dubai's Chanel Ayan, the streaming service announced June 5.

Also headed to the Scottish Highlands are Zac Efron's brother Dylan Efron, Total Bellas alum Nikki Garcia, Bachelor Nation stars Wells Adams, Gabby Windey and Danielle Reyes and Survivor alums Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, "Boston" Rob Mariano and Carolyn Wiger.

2024 TV Premiere Dates

But wait. There's more.

Rounding out the season three cast are Britney Spears' ex Sam Ashgari, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Selling Sunset star Chrishell StauseBob The Drag Queen from RuPaul's Drag Race, Big Brother alum Britney Haynes and The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper.

And if that star-studded list isn't enough to get fans excited, returning host Alan Cumming promised in the cast announcement, "This is sure to be the most treacherous season yet."

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo/Steven Simione/WireImage/Jai Lennard

As for how the game works, the celebrities must compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. However, hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the other competitors and claim the prize for themselves.

One by one the Traitors "murder" contestants from the game. If the Faithful can banish all the Traitors by the end of the game, they'll split the prize. 

While you eagerly await to see these iconic stars battle it out on the new season of The Traitors, keep reading to see when more of your favorite shows return in 2024.

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo) - June 2

Season two of the reality series debuts this summer.

Lifetime

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up (Lifetime) - June 3

On the heels of the buzzed about documentary The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard where Gypsy Rose Blanchard told her story in her own words, Lifetime's new eight episode docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up picks up immediately from the days before her release from prison on Dec. 28 of last year. The series follows Gypsy as she experiences life as a free woman, including reconnecting with family and finally living with her husband Ryan Anderson for the first time.

Lorraine O’Sullivan/FOX

Name That Tune (Fox) - June 3

Hosted by Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson, contestants' musical knowledge will be tested for a chance to win over $100,000. 

Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo ) - June 3

The azure waters and ancient ruins of Athens, Greece set the scene as Capt. Sandy Yawn returns to steer her team through a season brimming with fresh and formidable challenges. Between eccentric guests, an abundance of late-night demands that require intervention and a never-before-seen mechanical issue that orders all hands on deck, the crew faces tumultuous waves from the start. 

FX

Clipped (Hulu) - June 4

Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Queer Planet (Peacock) - June 6

Queer Planet traverses the world to uncover nature’s hidden LGBTQ+ community, witnessing extraordinary creatures and never-before-seen behaviors that shed new light on unconventional sexualities and genders in the natural world. Plus, scientists weigh in with the facts on what comes naturally in the animal world as it relates to sex and gender.  

Hulu/Disney

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu) - June 7

 In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld (Daniel Brühl) is 38 and not yet wearing his iconic hairstyle. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz).

Netflix

Perfect Match (Netflix) - June 7

In the second season of Perfect Match, 22 new singles from across Netflix’s unscripted series are back in the search for love. They will couple up and test their romantic relationships through compatibility challenges. Winning couples gain power in the game to bring in new singles to match with their castmates – setting up potential love matches or stirring trouble in paradise as they compete to be the strongest couple at the villa, crowned the Perfect Match.

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo) - July 10

After a couple of significantly groundbreaking years in Los Angeles luxury real estate, the housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Between high interest rates, the “Mansion Tax” and a low inventory of homes, the city’s hottest agents Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor are back and feeling a new kind of heat. Stuck in the middle of a shaky market, deals are dragging out, taking much longer to close than before. The agents find themselves accepting deals they never would have previously and getting more innovative with their strategies, employing any means necessary to close the deal. 

Peacock

Love Island USA (Peacock) - June 11

Hosted by TV personality Ariana Madix, the new season streams exclusively on Peacock beginning Tuesday, June 11 with new episodes dropping every day at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET during premiere week. New episodes will stream Thursdays through Tuesdays thereafter.

Amazon/Prime Video

The Boys (Prime) - June 13

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Courtesy of HBO

House of the Dragon (HBO) - June 16

Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith return in the for the HBO series' second season, which sees the Targaryen families at war over the Iron Throne.

Hulu/Disney

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Hulu) - June 25

An unprecedented look at the non-stop life of a cultural luminary. At a time when gender equality and women’s issues are at the forefront, Diane von Furstenberg’s life exemplifies empowerment, resilience, entrepreneurship, and style. She is an inspiration to women with her unapologetic demeanor. Diane never saw herself as a victim of sexism; rather, she embraced her femininity in a strong and profound way, forging a path for her daughter and the next generation of women to follow.

Amazon/MGM Studios

I Am: Celine Dion (Prime VIdeo) - June 25

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

FX/Disney

The Bear (FX & Hulu) - June 27

Season three of The Bear returns in June, with all the episodes dropping on Hulu at the same time.

SYFY/NBCUniversal

The Ark (SYFY) - July 17

The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Those About to Die (Peacock) - July 18

Those About to Die is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told—the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics and dynasties.

NBC/Peacock

2024 Summer Olympics (NBC & Peacock) - July 26

The Paris games kick off with the 2024 Opening Ceremony Friday, July 26.

Netflix

The Umbrella Acadmey (Netflix) - Aug. 8

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal—with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time—and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure—to finally set things right.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Bel-Air (Peacock) - Aug. 15

Season three is summer season of Bel-Air! No school. No uniforms. Just summer sizzle. Pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations and lots of summer lovin’.  

Season three explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself?  How does a family rebuild broken trust?  

Netflix

Emily in Paris (Netflix) - Aug. 15

This summer, fans will finally be able to see how the Emily (Lily Collins), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) love triangle plays out after the sesaon three cliff hanger.

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - Aug. 27

In season four of Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver and Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

Peacock

Love Island USA (Peacock) - Summer 2024

Season six of the hit dating competitionshow will premiere summer 2024 on Peacock. 

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - Summer 2024

Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior returns with the most elite athletes in the country competing on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, are back to call the action as the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas. 

Trae Patton/NBC

Password (NBC) - Summer 2024

New episodes of the iconic game show Password will continue throughout the summer with Emmy Award-winning host Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon. The hour-long episodes will include two back-to-back games with recurring player Fallon paired with a contestant competing against a celebrity guest/contestant duo for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using only one-word clues. 

Greg Gayne/NBC

The Wall (NBC) - Summer 2024

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Chris Hardwick, The Wall is an action-packed game with more than $12 million on the line each night and up to $3 million on a single heart-stopping drop, as teammates work together to answer questions to build a huge cash prize. The rules are simple: Get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the four-story wall and add the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team’s total. 

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix) - Aug. 8

The fourth and final season of the beloved comic book adaptation series debuts in August.

Rafy/NBC

Brilliant Minds (NBC) - Fall 2024

Drama Brilliant Minds, starring Zachary Quinto and inspired by the true story of a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist, Oliver Wolf, and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier—the human mind—while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health

Trae Patton/NBC

Happy's Place (NBC) - Fall 2024

Reba McEntire returns to comedy with multi-camera Happy’s Place, in which her character inherits her father’s bar and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had. 

CBS

Matlock (CBS) - Fall 2024

Matlock stars Kathy Bates as the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline “Matty” Matlock, who, after achieving success in her younger years, decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, while Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. Matty works alongside the firm’s younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis) – as she endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world. Matlock is a reimagining of the classic television series of the same name.

photos
View More Photos From 2024 TV Premiere Dates

