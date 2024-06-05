Tom Sandoval Is Headed to The Traitors: Meet the Insanely Star-Studded Season 3 Cast

There's only one word for The Traitors' season three cast: Bravo.
And not just because the Peacock reality competition series is stacked with a bevy of your favorite Bravolebrities. The newly revealed list of 21 competitors also includes celebrities from all walks of life in addition to some of reality TV's most infamous faces.
Vying for the cash prize this time around will be Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania, Summer House star Ciara Miller, Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley, The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Robyn Dixon and The Real Housewives of Dubai's Chanel Ayan, the streaming service announced June 5.
Also headed to the Scottish Highlands are Zac Efron's brother Dylan Efron, Total Bellas alum Nikki Garcia, Bachelor Nation stars Wells Adams, Gabby Windey and Danielle Reyes and Survivor alums Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, "Boston" Rob Mariano and Carolyn Wiger.
But wait. There's more.
Rounding out the season three cast are Britney Spears' ex Sam Ashgari, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, Bob The Drag Queen from RuPaul's Drag Race, Big Brother alum Britney Haynes and The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper.
And if that star-studded list isn't enough to get fans excited, returning host Alan Cumming promised in the cast announcement, "This is sure to be the most treacherous season yet."
As for how the game works, the celebrities must compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. However, hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the other competitors and claim the prize for themselves.
One by one the Traitors "murder" contestants from the game. If the Faithful can banish all the Traitors by the end of the game, they'll split the prize.
While you eagerly await to see these iconic stars battle it out on the new season of The Traitors, keep reading to see when more of your favorite shows return in 2024.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)