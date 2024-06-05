NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Jennie Garth’s Daughter Fiona Looks All Grown Up in Prom Photos

Jennie Garth showcased her daughter Fiona, whom she shares with Peter Faccinelli, as the 17-year-old posed for photos before prom.

By Brahmjot Kaur Jun 05, 2024 1:06 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesParenthoodCeleb KidsJennie GarthKidsCelebrities
Watch: Jennie Garth's Daughter Loves Watching "Beverly Hills, 90210"

Jennie Garth is telling us all the things that we wanna hear about prom.

After all, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum couldn't help but shine the spotlight on her and Peter Faccinelli's daughter Fiona ahead of her high school dance.

"This will be my second to last prom with my girls," Jennie wrote on Instagram June 4. "It's always so fun helping them to get dressed up and feeling beautiful. Enjoy every moment of the journey. It passes by so fast…"

The 17-year-old posed outside in a black fitted gown with a side slit and black strappy heels. She accessorized the look with two silver bracelets and opted for a glowy makeup look.

While gushing over her daughter's look for the dance, the 52-year-old admitted she didn't channel her inner seamstress for this gown.

"P.S. Sorry to disappoint," she added, "I didn't hand make Fiona's dress this year. Maybe next year!"

photos
Trashed Dressing Rooms, Co-Star Couplings, Fist Fights and Firings: Secrets of the Original Beverly Hills, 90210 Revealed

In 2021, Jennie revealed that she had made a dress for older daughter Lola, 21—whom she also shares with Peter along with Luca, 26—at her request, even though sewing wasn't her thing.

"The thing is, she could have asked me to buy her some fancy dress, but she wanted it to be homemade," the What I Like About You star reflected on Instagram that year. "She wanted that. I dunno, it just makes me proud. And it made her so proud to be able to say, 'My mom made my dress.'"

Jennie Garth/Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor's Horrible Insults Before Split

2

Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone

3

Halsey "Lucky to Be Alive" Amid Health Battle

Meanwhile, the mom of three couldn't help but pat herself on the back for the achievement.

"That was my first dress that I ever made," Jennie told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "It came out so good. I was really shocked. I didn't have a pattern or anything. I did it off of a picture she gave me."

"I mean, what moms do for their kids," she continued. I will do anything they need or ask me to do...Love my kids! I don't know what else to say."

Now, keep reading to see all the celeb kids who made their way to prom this year.

Instagram
Deacon Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son posed on a putting green in a dark grey suit and pink flower corsage before heading to prom.

Amy Robach/Instagram

Annalise McIntosh

Amy Robach and Tim McIntosh's daughter donned a black gown with a plunging v-neckline and silver ring center while posing alongside her mom. The former GMA3: What You Need to Know simply captioned the post with a rose emoji, "Senior prom 2024."

Jennie Garth/Instagram

Fiona Eve Facinelli

The daughter of Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli posed in a black fitted gown with a side slit and black strappy heels ahead of her prom.

"This will be my second to last prom with my girls," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote on Instagram June 4. "It's always so fun helping them to get dressed up and feeling beautiful. Enjoy every moment of the journey. It passes by so fast…"

Instagram
Lola Ray Facinelli

Jennie Garth showed off her sewing skills on Instagram, writing, "Ok, so tbh when my daughter said 'I wanna make my prom dress' she really meant 'Mom I want you to make my prom dress.'"

"Guys, sewing isn't my thing!!" added the actress, who shares Lola with ex Peter Facinelli. "But somehow I pulled it off!"

TikTok
Iris Apatow

Ahead of the big dance, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's daughter made a TikTok with friends to show off their stylish ensembles.

Instagram
Elliott Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth posted an Instagram photo of her eldest daughter standing next to dad George Stephanopoulos on prom night, clarifying, "That is not her date...."

Instagram
Joaquin Consuelos

"Prom Night 2021," Kelly Ripa, who shares her son with husband Mark Consuelos, wrote on Instagram. "Joaquin and Melissa."

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant's eldest daughter was pretty in pink on prom night. 

Instagram

Maddie Watson

Jamie Lynn Spears' oldest daughter towered over her in this junior prom photo.

Instagram / Nicole Murphy
Bella Murphy

Eddie Murphy's ex Nicole Murphy posted this photo of their daughter.

Instagram / Jessica Seinfeld
Sascha Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld's daughter looked all grown up in this prom pic.

Instagram / Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin

The Stranger Things star looks dapper in his tux.

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

"It only took 20 hours," Kelly Rupa joked of her and Mark Consuelos' daughter on Instagram, "but we finally got two approved prom photos."

Instagram
Jaden Smith & Amandla Stenberg

The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith struck a pose with the Hunger Games alum before heading to prom. Shaking up the internet, the singer skipped the suit and opted for a dress-like outfit—we stan!

Instagram
Paris Jackson

Seeing blue! The daughter of Michael Jackson rocked a turquoise 'do to the big dance, writing on Instagram, "only true friends dye their hair to match their gal's prom gown."

Instagram
Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter stunned in a simple (but striking!) red strap dress for prom night. "PROM 2019," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned her Instagram post. "#ProudMama."

Instagram
Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish actress went for a high-fashion moment for the fun-filled occasion. She wears a multi-colored green dress, strappy sandals and accessories with timeless pieces (like a black clutch and gold earrings).

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter looked lovely in a lavender slip gown. She kept things minimal with sleek straight hair and natural makeup. "Prom night 2018," the 48-year-old talk show host captioned the adorable picture.

Instagram
Elle Fanning

The Maleficent actress looks like a real-life princess in this larger-than-life ball gown. "Reliving my Senior Prom," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, @basquitwat for flying out since I could not be home and making our prom night one to remember forever!"

Instagram
Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things star suited up for prom with his girlfriend. "Do-over!!!! I like this first pic better," he wrote. "Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever."

Instagram
Ming Lee Simmons

Kimora Lee Simmons shared a heartfelt message about her daughter and ex Russell Simmons' daughter before the big dance. "OMG!! My baby's going to junior PROM!! I've been emotional and crying all week and alllll day," the fashion designer posted on Instagram. "oh, and mama made this dress! And I made that beauty that's wearing it!"

Instagram
Rowan Blanchard

It's a date! The Girl Meets World star attended the dance with her BFF, writing on Instagram, "Ah!!! I went to prom with @yarashahidi."

Instagram
Ariana Biermann

"Prom w my love," the daughter of Kim Zolciak wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her and her date. She dazzled in a white strapless lace Sherri Hill dress and silver platform pumps.

Instagram
Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley's daughter went to the big dance with a special someone, writing on Instagram, "Me and my sexy azz bahamian surfer musician prom date."

Instagram
Harley Quinn Smith & Lily-Rose Depp

Famous pairings! Kevin Smith's daughter and Johnny Depp's daughter took a break from acting to attend their high school prom.

Instagram
Dylan Douglas

The son of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas donned a classic black and white tux for the special occasion.

We value your thoughts! Click here to share your feedback and help us improve!

Trending Stories

1

Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor's Horrible Insults Before Split

2

Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone

3

Halsey "Lucky to Be Alive" Amid Health Battle

4

Andy Cohen Addresses RHONJ Reboot Rumors Amid Cast Drama

5

Lady Gaga's Clap Back to Pregnancy Rumors Deserves an Applause