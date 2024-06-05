Jennie Garth’s Daughter Fiona Looks All Grown Up in Prom Photos

Watch : Jennie Garth's Daughter Loves Watching "Beverly Hills, 90210"

Jennie Garth is telling us all the things that we wanna hear about prom.

After all, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum couldn't help but shine the spotlight on her and Peter Faccinelli's daughter Fiona ahead of her high school dance.

"This will be my second to last prom with my girls," Jennie wrote on Instagram June 4. "It's always so fun helping them to get dressed up and feeling beautiful. Enjoy every moment of the journey. It passes by so fast…"

The 17-year-old posed outside in a black fitted gown with a side slit and black strappy heels. She accessorized the look with two silver bracelets and opted for a glowy makeup look.

While gushing over her daughter's look for the dance, the 52-year-old admitted she didn't channel her inner seamstress for this gown.

"P.S. Sorry to disappoint," she added, "I didn't hand make Fiona's dress this year. Maybe next year!"