Jennie Garth’s Daughter Fiona Looks All Grown Up in Prom Photos

Jennie Garth is telling us all the things that we wanna hear about prom.
After all, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum couldn't help but shine the spotlight on her and Peter Faccinelli's daughter Fiona ahead of her high school dance.
"This will be my second to last prom with my girls," Jennie wrote on Instagram June 4. "It's always so fun helping them to get dressed up and feeling beautiful. Enjoy every moment of the journey. It passes by so fast…"
The 17-year-old posed outside in a black fitted gown with a side slit and black strappy heels. She accessorized the look with two silver bracelets and opted for a glowy makeup look.
While gushing over her daughter's look for the dance, the 52-year-old admitted she didn't channel her inner seamstress for this gown.
"P.S. Sorry to disappoint," she added, "I didn't hand make Fiona's dress this year. Maybe next year!"
In 2021, Jennie revealed that she had made a dress for older daughter Lola, 21—whom she also shares with Peter along with Luca, 26—at her request, even though sewing wasn't her thing.
"The thing is, she could have asked me to buy her some fancy dress, but she wanted it to be homemade," the What I Like About You star reflected on Instagram that year. "She wanted that. I dunno, it just makes me proud. And it made her so proud to be able to say, 'My mom made my dress.'"
Meanwhile, the mom of three couldn't help but pat herself on the back for the achievement.
"That was my first dress that I ever made," Jennie told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "It came out so good. I was really shocked. I didn't have a pattern or anything. I did it off of a picture she gave me."
"I mean, what moms do for their kids," she continued. I will do anything they need or ask me to do...Love my kids! I don't know what else to say."
