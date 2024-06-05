Why Kelly Osbourne Says Her Body Is “Pickled From All the Drugs and Alcohol”

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Pens Moving Message on Son’s 1st Birthday

Kelly Osbourne is now focused on Project Prevention.

The Project Runway alum recently spoke to her family's history with cancer—including mother Sharon Osbourne's diagnosis of colon cancer in 2002—and why she said she's built up protection.

"I'm hoping that I've embalmed myself so I don't ever get cancer," Kelly deadpanned during the June 4 episode of The Osbournes podcast. "I'm pickled from all the drugs and alcohol, for sure."

To which her brother Jack Osbourne quickly joked, "I don't think it works that way. But I'm no doctor."

And, the guest doctor on the podcast, Dr. Greg, had to agree. "I, for one," he added sarcastically, "have never heard of substances you put into your body causing ill effects of any kind."

This is not the first time Kelly—who has lived much of her life in the spotlight—has been candid about her history of drug and alcohol addictions.

"I was introduced to alcohol because I came from an alcoholic family," she explained on Red Table Talk in 2021, adding of her father Ozzy Osbourne, "I grew up with my father being extremely, if not probably the heaviest drinker I've ever seen in my life. The alcohol was there."