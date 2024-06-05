Why Kelly Osbourne Says Her Body Is “Pickled From All the Drugs and Alcohol”

Kelly Osbourne is now focused on Project Prevention.
The Project Runway alum recently spoke to her family's history with cancer—including mother Sharon Osbourne's diagnosis of colon cancer in 2002—and why she said she's built up protection.
"I'm hoping that I've embalmed myself so I don't ever get cancer," Kelly deadpanned during the June 4 episode of The Osbournes podcast. "I'm pickled from all the drugs and alcohol, for sure."
To which her brother Jack Osbourne quickly joked, "I don't think it works that way. But I'm no doctor."
And, the guest doctor on the podcast, Dr. Greg, had to agree. "I, for one," he added sarcastically, "have never heard of substances you put into your body causing ill effects of any kind."
This is not the first time Kelly—who has lived much of her life in the spotlight—has been candid about her history of drug and alcohol addictions.
"I was introduced to alcohol because I came from an alcoholic family," she explained on Red Table Talk in 2021, adding of her father Ozzy Osbourne, "I grew up with my father being extremely, if not probably the heaviest drinker I've ever seen in my life. The alcohol was there."
And of her drug abuse, the Fashion Police alum told host Jada Pinkett Smith it began at age 13. "I kept getting sick and I had a really bad case of tonsillitis, they ended up having to give me some crazy surgery, and then after that, they gave me Vicodin," she explained. "And that was all I needed."
In the years since, the 39-year-old has become sober, celebrating one year in May 2022 after a brief relapse following four years of sobriety.
"What a difference a year can make," she began an Instagram post at the time. "If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey."
Another big factor in her sobriety journey? Her 18-month-old son Sidney whom she shares with partner Sid Wilson.
"I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane," she said of the timing of her 2022 pregnancy. "Because you can be sober, but not sane. Sanity is what I'm most grateful for."
