Travis Kelce Reveals He Was Warned About Getting Tased During White House Visit

Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes Celebrate at the White House With The Chiefs

Travis Kelce isn't leaving any blank spaces about his eventful time at the White House.

In fact, the NFL tight end shared that he was actually given a warning from national security during his May 31 capital visit with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates in celebration of their 2024 Super Bowl win.

"When I walked in, about four or five secret service members came up to me and said, ‘You know if you go up to that podium we're authorized to tase you,'" Travis explained to his brother Jason Kelce during the June 5 episode of the New Heights podcast. "‘Just when you think you're being slick. It's gonna happen if you touch that f--king podium, son.'"

And while Travis was later invited up to the podium by Joe Biden himself and joked about being told he'd get tased if he did so, he was on edge for the entirety of the big moment.