Travis Kelce Reveals He Was Warned About Getting Tased During White House Visit

Travis Kelce, who visited the White House May 31 with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates to celebrate the Super Bowl, detailed a conversation he had with President Joe Biden’s secret service staff.

Travis Kelce isn't leaving any blank spaces about his eventful time at the White House.

In fact, the NFL tight end shared that he was actually given a warning from national security during his May 31 capital visit with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates in celebration of their 2024 Super Bowl win. 

"When I walked in, about four or five secret service members came up to me and said, ‘You know if you go up to that podium we're authorized to tase you,'" Travis explained to his brother Jason Kelce during the June 5 episode of the New Heights podcast. "‘Just when you think you're being slick. It's gonna happen if you touch that f--king podium, son.'"

And while Travis was later invited up to the podium by Joe Biden himself and joked about being told he'd get tased if he did so, he was on edge for the entirety of the big moment. 

"That's all that was going through my head," the 34-year-old continued. "I had no idea President Biden was going to ask me to come up and let me have my moment. I had no idea. He walks right up and the first thing he says is just to give me the floor."

Still, it was more nerve wracking for Travis than he let on. "I felt tasers aimed at me when I was up there the whole time," he added. "That's why I was up there, ‘Don't make any quick moves. Be cool.'"

Naturally, Jason and Travis also joked that it was President Biden's plan all along to see Travis tased. As Travis joked, "‘They warned me! F--k Joe, you bear trapped me!'"

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As he explained, Travis was determined to be on his best behavior this year, seeing as how he brought expired identification and attempted to steal the spotlight from the president during his address during their 2023 visit.

"The secret service that's all over the White House, they weren't too happy with me on my second time visiting," Travis noted. "I caught s--t for that."

Despite White House security being unhappy with him this time around, it's clear President Biden had no hard feelings. 

After all, in a moment that rivaled his girlfriend Taylor Swift giving him a shoutout at the end of her Eras Tour shows, the guy on the Chiefs was called up to the podium and got an opportunity to address the country alongside the president. 

"My fellow Americans," Travis said at the podium May 31. "It's so nice to see you all yet again."

Keep reading to see all the highlights from the Chiefs' recent White House visit. 

Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Winning at the White House

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce made their way to the stage to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl win at the White House May 31. 

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Celebrating in Style

The NFL stars arrived dressed to impress for the event, with Patrick rocking a blue pinstripe suit and Travis wearing a chic beige get-up. 

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A Presidential Greeting 

Travis watched his teammate shake hands with President Joe Biden wearing a proud smile on his face.

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Going Rogue

Biden jokingly invited Travis to make a speech at the presidential podium.

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

An Honorary Chief

The president put on a Chiefs helmet gifted to him by Kansas City head coach Andy Reid

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Spoken Like a True Player

Biden kept his Chiefs helmet on while addressing the crowd at the White House. 

