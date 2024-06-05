Baby Reindeer Star Jessica Gunning Comes Out as Gay

Jessica Gunning is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.
The Baby Reindeer star recently came out publicly as gay and shared the story of how she told her family.
"A big thing happened to me, and maybe I'll just talk about it," Gunning said on the June 4 episode of the Reign With Josh Smith podcast. "I came out actually in November '22….And that was a mega, mega thing for me."
Once she realized her sexuality, she felt like she found her true self.
"I'm surrounded by gays. Like, all my friends are gay," the actress continued. "So it wasn't like I was repressing anything. It was just that I didn't think I could be, and I still can't articulate it in the best way. But I realized I was a big old gay. I was like, 'That's what it's been. That's what it is.' And that was a massive moment where everything kind of clicked and I made sense for myself then."
Before coming out, Gunning explained, she felt like there was a piece missing.
"I'm a bigger woman, and I thought maybe it had to do with my size," she added. "But I felt a little bit alien or that I was tagging along. But as soon as I realized, I was like, 'No it's that.' And that was like the most liberating thing."
Reflecting on her hit Netflix series—in which she plays a stalker named Martha—Gunning expressed how she could relate to Richard Gadd's character Donny when he tells his parents about what he's experienced and then is finally able to sleep.
"I told my family on Christmas that year, and I slept for like 10 hours at night," she said. "Because I kind of was like, 'Oh, that's what this has been.' It's been like a little secret, I guess, that I'd been keeping from myself even—and not in a kind of hating way. I never felt I was repressing anything in a bad way or that any reaction would be bad. I just kind of was like, I didn't think I could be. And then when it all clicked, it was like, 'Oh, it makes so much sense.'"
And while Gunning said she "should have known" earlier—noting there were "all these signs from the universe"—she's happy she's come out now.
"Everyone around me probably was like, 'When is she gonna come out?'" she shared. "And it took me 36 years, but I did it."
Now, Gunning is feeling "really peaceful," and she said her experience of coming out was different than what she thought it would be.
"Naively, I used to think it would be weirdly like a sexual thing—if you're telling people, 'I like boobs.' It's not that in any way," she said on the podcast. "You're going, 'This is who I am.' And it's actually really emotional. It is so exposing, but it's also really lovely because you're going, 'This is my soul' a bit.'"
"And you get to have those amazing chats with all your loved ones. It's really special," Gunning later continued. "And also, loads of my friends have shared that sometimes it wasn't that easy, and that's really emotional too. But yeah, it's been lovely and freeing and really emotional but also great. Everyone's been amazing and so supportive."
