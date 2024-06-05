Baby Reindeer Star Jessica Gunning Comes Out as Gay

Watch : Baby Reindeer Star Richard Gadd Won't Comment on THIS Ever Again

Jessica Gunning is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Baby Reindeer star recently came out publicly as gay and shared the story of how she told her family.

"A big thing happened to me, and maybe I'll just talk about it," Gunning said on the June 4 episode of the Reign With Josh Smith podcast. "I came out actually in November '22….And that was a mega, mega thing for me."

Once she realized her sexuality, she felt like she found her true self.

"I'm surrounded by gays. Like, all my friends are gay," the actress continued. "So it wasn't like I was repressing anything. It was just that I didn't think I could be, and I still can't articulate it in the best way. But I realized I was a big old gay. I was like, 'That's what it's been. That's what it is.' And that was a massive moment where everything kind of clicked and I made sense for myself then."