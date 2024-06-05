NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Kim Kardashian Shares Update on Her Law School Progress

Kim Kardashian—who passed California's "baby bar" exam in 2021—shared a glimpse into her current studies as she continues to pursue a career in law.

By Gabrielle Chung Jun 05, 2024 2:28 AMTags
Kim KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: 5 Times Kim Kardashian Laid Down the Law

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with her studies.

Nearly three years after passing California's "baby bar" exam, the Kardashians star shared an update on her law school journey.

Sharing a photo of her stacks of notes, Kim wrote on her Instagram Story June 4, "I can't deal w all these f--king hearsay exceptions!"

She added, "My least favorite subject in law school."

Kim has been pursuing a career in law since 2018, when she enrolled in a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm to focus on criminal justice reform work. She failed the "baby bar" exam—which signifies the completion of the first year of study for students taking unaccredited law classes—three times before passing it in 2021.

"Know this wasn't easy or handed to me," she wrote in a December 2021 Instagram post. "In California, the way I'm studying law you need to take 2 bar exams. This was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route, but it was my only option, and it feels so, so, sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

photos
Kim Kardashian's Quotes on Motherhood

Kim, whose late dad Robert Kardashian Sr. was an attorney, added that her father "would be so proud" of her achievement.

 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Trending Stories

1

Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone

2

Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's Son, 3, Dies After Toy Tractor Accident

3

Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor's Horrible Insults Before Split

"He would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner," the SKIMS mogul shared. "I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!"

She continued, "Bottom line is don't ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"

To see Kim's evolution through the years, keep reading.

Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2006
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2006
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
2006
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2006
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
2006
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
2007
SGranitz/WireImage for ESPN
2006
Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2006
Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic
2007
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
2007
JP Yim/WireImage
2007
Jesse Grant/M. Tran/FilmMagic
2007
Jesse Grant/WireImage
2007
M. Tran/FilmMagic
2007
Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com
2007
John Shearer/WireImage for Rock & Republic
2007
Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com
2007
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2008
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2008
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
2008
Charley Gallay/WireImage.com
2008
Troy Rizzo/FilmMagic
2009
Jeff Gentner/Getty Images
2009
George Napolitano/FilmMagic
2009
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
2009
John Shearer/WireImage.com
2009
©Mathew Imaging/WireImage.com
2010
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
2010
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2010
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2010
photos
View More Photos From The Evolution of Kim Kardashian
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone

2

Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's Son, 3, Dies After Toy Tractor Accident

3

Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor's Horrible Insults Before Split

4

Skier Jean Daniel Pession, Elisa Arlian Die After Falling Off Mountain

5

Lady Gaga's Clap Back to Pregnancy Rumors Deserves an Applause