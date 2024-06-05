Kim Kardashian Shares Update on Her Law School Progress

Watch : 5 Times Kim Kardashian Laid Down the Law

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with her studies.

Nearly three years after passing California's "baby bar" exam, the Kardashians star shared an update on her law school journey.

Sharing a photo of her stacks of notes, Kim wrote on her Instagram Story June 4, "I can't deal w all these f--king hearsay exceptions!"

She added, "My least favorite subject in law school."

Kim has been pursuing a career in law since 2018, when she enrolled in a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm to focus on criminal justice reform work. She failed the "baby bar" exam—which signifies the completion of the first year of study for students taking unaccredited law classes—three times before passing it in 2021.

"Know this wasn't easy or handed to me," she wrote in a December 2021 Instagram post. "In California, the way I'm studying law you need to take 2 bar exams. This was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route, but it was my only option, and it feels so, so, sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."