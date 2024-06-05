Kim Kardashian Shares Update on Her Law School Progress

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with her studies.
Nearly three years after passing California's "baby bar" exam, the Kardashians star shared an update on her law school journey.
Sharing a photo of her stacks of notes, Kim wrote on her Instagram Story June 4, "I can't deal w all these f--king hearsay exceptions!"
She added, "My least favorite subject in law school."
Kim has been pursuing a career in law since 2018, when she enrolled in a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm to focus on criminal justice reform work. She failed the "baby bar" exam—which signifies the completion of the first year of study for students taking unaccredited law classes—three times before passing it in 2021.
"Know this wasn't easy or handed to me," she wrote in a December 2021 Instagram post. "In California, the way I'm studying law you need to take 2 bar exams. This was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route, but it was my only option, and it feels so, so, sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."
Kim, whose late dad Robert Kardashian Sr. was an attorney, added that her father "would be so proud" of her achievement.
"He would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner," the SKIMS mogul shared. "I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!"
She continued, "Bottom line is don't ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"
