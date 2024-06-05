Nara Smith Shares Glimpse Into Husband Lucky Blue Smith's Extravagant Birthday Celebration

Watch : 6 TikTokers Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind

Nara Smith is whipping up the ultimate celebration for her husband.

The TikToker—known for her extravagant from-scratch cooking videos—gave fans an inside look at Lucky Blue Smith's 26th birthday celebration, sharing the lavish meal she created for the occasion.

"My husband's birthday is coming up," she said in a June 3 TikTok, "so I decided to surprise him by cooking up an Italian-inspired dinner tonight."

The 22-year-old went on show how she made homemade mozzarella cheese for her tomato and mozzarella salad, along with a cumin and lemon focaccia, which needed over five hours to rise before it was ready to bake.

Of course, Nara—who shares daughter Rumble Honey, 3, and son Slim Easy, 2, with Lucky, as well as newborn daughter Whimsy Lou, who they welcomed in April—made sure to do something extra special for the main course.

"One night I threw together this random fennel and leek pasta," she explained while rolling out the dough for her fettuccine and prepping the vegetables. "Ever since then, my husband has been asking me to make it again. So, today was the day."