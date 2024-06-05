American Idol Alum Mandisa's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : 'American Idol' Alum Mandisa Dies at 47

New information has come to light regarding Mandisa's passing.

After the former American Idol contestant (real name Mandisa Lynn Hundley) was found dead in her home April 18 at the age of 47, officials have determined her cause of death.

Mandisa died from complications of class III obesity, according to an autopsy obtained by People.

Class III obesity "is a complex chronic disease in which a person has a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher or a BMI of 35 or higher and is experiencing obesity-related health conditions," according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The report also noted that she was found by friends on April 18 and "was last known alive approximately three weeks" earlier. Her manner of death was listed as natural.

E! News has reached out to the coroner for more information but hasn't heard back.

Mandisa's rep shared the news of her passing on April 19, telling E! News in a statement, "We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased."