Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Newest Family Addition Will Have You Egg-Static

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are adding new players to their home team.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared that she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will soon be welcoming some adorable ducklings to their family.
"Guys OMG," Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories June 4 alongside a photo of duck eggs, "our pet duck is gonna have 9 babies can't wait to see them."
Unfortunately, the new development hasn't come without any complications. Shortly after, Brittany revealed that one of her mama duck's eggs was lost to unknown causes.
"One of the eggs was broke," Brittany explained in a second Instagram story, "and I think she literally took it away... and then their were 8."
Ducks aren't the Mahomes' only furry family members. Brittany and Patrick—who share kids Sterling, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze," 17 months—are also parents to dogs Steel and Silver. And Brittany credits her pups with preparing her for parenthood.
"It helped a lot," Brittany told E! News in May. "I got Steel when I was in college, so just having that responsibility of having to take care of something at all times, I think helped with my kids and made me the caregiver that I am and made it a little bit easier to transition."
Although she did note that kids and pets are "very different," adding, "Dogs are a lot easier than kids but I think it definitely prepped me and the responsibility and always having to take care of someone type of way."
Plus, having so many pets has helped Sterling and Bronze feel more responsible around the house.
"Our daughter loves to help feed the dogs and help take them on walks and get them outside," she said. "And they love to play fetch with them. I always had dogs in my household growing up, so I definitely want to do the same for my kids."
