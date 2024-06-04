NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Newest Family Addition Will Have You Egg-Static

Brittany Mahomes shared that she and husband Patrick Mahomes will soon have ducklings roaming around their home, writing, "Our pet duck is gonna have 9 babies can't wait to see them."

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are adding new players to their home team.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared that she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will soon be welcoming some adorable ducklings to their family.

"Guys OMG," Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories June 4 alongside a photo of duck eggs, "our pet duck is gonna have 9 babies can't wait to see them."

Unfortunately, the new development hasn't come without any complications. Shortly after, Brittany revealed that one of her mama duck's eggs was lost to unknown causes.

"One of the eggs was broke," Brittany explained in a second Instagram story, "and I think she literally took it away... and then their were 8."

Ducks aren't the Mahomes' only furry family members. Brittany and Patrick—who share kids Sterling, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze," 17 months—are also parents to dogs Steel and Silver. And Brittany credits her pups with preparing her for parenthood. 

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ Cutest Photos

"It helped a lot," Brittany told E! News in May. "I got Steel when I was in college, so just having that responsibility of having to take care of something at all times, I think helped with my kids and made me the caregiver that I am and made it a little bit easier to transition."

Instagram/Brittany Mahomes

Although she did note that kids and pets are "very different," adding, "Dogs are a lot easier than kids but I think it definitely prepped me and the responsibility and always having to take care of someone type of way."

Plus, having so many pets has helped Sterling and Bronze feel more responsible around the house.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

"Our daughter loves to help feed the dogs and help take them on walks and get them outside," she said. "And they love to play fetch with them. I always had dogs in my household growing up, so I definitely want to do the same for my kids."

For more adorable Mahomes family moments, keep reading.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Mother's Day 2024

Brittany shared this family pic on the holiday.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Dad & Daughter

Patrick holds daughter Sterling in this Mother's Day pic Brittany posted.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Huddle Up

Brittany holds Sterling and Bronze in the family's living room in March 2024.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Bonus Points for Mum & Dad

Patrick and Brittany bring their kids Sterling and Bronze to meet Bluey at the Bluey Big Play Show in March 2024.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Cool Dad

Brittany shared this pic of Patrick with their kids Sterling and Bronze in March 2024.

Instagram / Betina Gozo Shimonek

Happy Birthday Sterling

Brittany and her daughter appear at the child's third birthday party in February 2024.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Super Bowl 2024 Champion

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is joined by Brittany and their kids Sterling and Bronze on the field after he helps his team beat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving 2023

The family poses for a holiday photo.

Instagram
The Happiest Place on Earth

After winning the 2023 Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany Mahomes and their kids Sterling and Bronze went to Disneyland.

@bnpparibasopen
Game Time

The Super Bowl MVP was spotted cuddling with daughter Sterling Skye in a Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw at the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament. 

Instagram
Heart of a Champion

At State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Patrick shared a kiss with his daughter Sterling as she sucked on a WubbaNub baby cow pacifier. 

Instagram
Winners

When Patrick earned a spot in Super Bowl 2023, his wife Brittany and daughter Sterling had a front-row seat to the celebration. 

Instagram
Falling in Love

If it's fall, it's football and pumpkin season. 

Instagram
Boo

For Halloween 2022, Patrick and Brittany's family went as "The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster." 

Instagram / Brittany Matthews Mahomes
Dad's Day

"Happy Father's Day to this incredible Dada! We love you so much!" Brittany wrote on Father's Day 2022, while pregnant with the couple's second child.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Happy Birthday, Sterling

Patrick shared this pic on his little girl's first birthday.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Father & Daughter

Pool time!

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Smile!

In June, Patrick celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad and he and Brittany Matthews shared new photos of their little girl.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Flying in Style

Patrick and baby Sterling pose for another pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Taking a Trip

Patrick and his baby girl pose for a pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
More Pool Time

Dad and daughter chill out in the pool.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Chilling With Dad

Patrick kisses his baby girl.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
First Pic

In February 2021, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. They shared this first public pic as a family of three the following Easter.

