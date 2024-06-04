Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Newest Family Addition Will Have You Egg-Static

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Gives Health Update After Breaking Her Back (Exclusive)

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are adding new players to their home team.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared that she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will soon be welcoming some adorable ducklings to their family.

"Guys OMG," Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories June 4 alongside a photo of duck eggs, "our pet duck is gonna have 9 babies can't wait to see them."

Unfortunately, the new development hasn't come without any complications. Shortly after, Brittany revealed that one of her mama duck's eggs was lost to unknown causes.

"One of the eggs was broke," Brittany explained in a second Instagram story, "and I think she literally took it away... and then their were 8."

Ducks aren't the Mahomes' only furry family members. Brittany and Patrick—who share kids Sterling, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze," 17 months—are also parents to dogs Steel and Silver. And Brittany credits her pups with preparing her for parenthood.