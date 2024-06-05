Zac Brown's Ex Kelly Yazdi Slams His "Ill-Fated Quest" to "Silence" Her Amid Divorce

Kelly Yazdi has some heated words for Zac Brown as she's walking away from their marriage.
Amid her contentious divorce from the country music star, Kelly spoke out and accused Brown of attempting "to get a gag order to silence me" by filing a temporary restraining order and a lawsuit that accused her of tarnishing his image.
In a June 4 Instagram post, the Wild Ride founder said that "Zac's response to having his motion summarily denied was to issue a press release doubling-down on his defamatory attacks on me, accusing me of using the lawsuit he filed against me as an ad hoc press release, and vowing to press his meritless lawsuit forward."
"Because it appears, for now, that Zac intends to do just that, it is important to know that I am not a willing participant in that agenda," she continued. "Indeed, I have issued no press release on the circumstances of our pending divorce—only Zac has done so."
Kelly, 33, also noted that she has not used her "limited platform to defame or humiliate Zac," nor has she initiated a lawsuit of her own against the "As She's Walking Away" singer, who she broke up with in December after just four months of marriage.
"Nevertheless, it remains my hope that we can resolve our separation and eventual divorce like adults, in private, and with respect for each other," Kelly added. "But, I will not be threatened or intimidated into submission—if Zac continues to pursue his ill-fated quest for a court injunction to silence me, or again publicly defames me or accuses me of dishonesty, I will meet him in court fully loaded with the truth about what has happened over the course of our relationship."
In his lawsuit against Kelly, obtained by NBC News, the Zac Brown Band frontman accused his ex of violating a confidentiality agreement through an Instagram post she shared. While he did not specify which Instagram post in the complaint, Zac, 45, did seek an emergency temporary restraining order for its removal, as well as request the court to bar Kelly from "making any defamatory, false, untrue, or otherwise damaging statements."
"I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation," he explained of the lawsuit in a statement to NBC News, adding that his "only hope is for us to keep private matters private and to move forward with the mutual respect we had agreed to show one another when we parted ways."
