Zac Brown's Ex Kelly Yazdi Slams His "Ill-Fated Quest" to "Silence" Her Amid Divorce

Watch : Zac Brown's Ex Kelly Yazdi Posts Scathing Message Amid Their Divorce

Kelly Yazdi has some heated words for Zac Brown as she's walking away from their marriage.

Amid her contentious divorce from the country music star, Kelly spoke out and accused Brown of attempting "to get a gag order to silence me" by filing a temporary restraining order and a lawsuit that accused her of tarnishing his image.

In a June 4 Instagram post, the Wild Ride founder said that "Zac's response to having his motion summarily denied was to issue a press release doubling-down on his defamatory attacks on me, accusing me of using the lawsuit he filed against me as an ad hoc press release, and vowing to press his meritless lawsuit forward."

"Because it appears, for now, that Zac intends to do just that, it is important to know that I am not a willing participant in that agenda," she continued. "Indeed, I have issued no press release on the circumstances of our pending divorce—only Zac has done so."

Kelly, 33, also noted that she has not used her "limited platform to defame or humiliate Zac," nor has she initiated a lawsuit of her own against the "As She's Walking Away" singer, who she broke up with in December after just four months of marriage.