Carrie Underwood Shares Glimpse at "Best Day" With 5-Year-Old Son Jacob

Carrie Underwood and 5-year-old son Jacob spend a mother-son day together, with the singer—who also shares 9-year-old son Isaiah with Mike Fisher—writing, "This season of life flies by way too fast."

Carrie Underwood was blown away by her mother-son day at the amusement park.

The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer gave fans a glimpse into her special outing with her youngest son Jacob, 5, at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California.

"Took the little man to @sixflagsmagicmountain today for some Mom/Jake time!" she wrote on Instagram June 3 alongside photos of Jacob wearing a blue shirt and bright orange shorts, walking around the park and playing carnival games. "We rode rides, played games, got soaked, ate sooooo much ice cream and candy, bought random souvenirs and had the best day!"

And Carrie—who shares the Kindergartener and 9-year-old son Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher—knows that moments like these are incredibly significant.

"This season of life flies by way too fast," she added. "I'm glad we got the chance to slow it down and just enjoy each other for the day!"

The 41-year-old has gotten candid before about how important it is for her to make time for family activities—including time in the kitchen together.

"We have so many meals together as a family," Carrie explained on Today in September. "It's not a rule, it's just what we do. I love it."

And she particularly loves that it's something special for her kids, adding, "I want them to remember that."

The "Out of That Truck" singer also joked that her kids are finally starting to understand that's she's not just a regular mom—she's also a country superstar.

"They have seen me on stage and I feel like the first time my oldest, especially, kinda of started having ideas is when his friends would say something," she said. "And it's like, 'Oh that's different. I didn't know that wasn't normal.'"

