Carrie Underwood Shares Glimpse at "Best Day" With 5-Year-Old Son Jacob

Watch : Carrie Underwood Introduces Her New Rescue Dog Charlie

Carrie Underwood was blown away by her mother-son day at the amusement park.

The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer gave fans a glimpse into her special outing with her youngest son Jacob, 5, at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California.

"Took the little man to @sixflagsmagicmountain today for some Mom/Jake time!" she wrote on Instagram June 3 alongside photos of Jacob wearing a blue shirt and bright orange shorts, walking around the park and playing carnival games. "We rode rides, played games, got soaked, ate sooooo much ice cream and candy, bought random souvenirs and had the best day!"

And Carrie—who shares the Kindergartener and 9-year-old son Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher—knows that moments like these are incredibly significant.

"This season of life flies by way too fast," she added. "I'm glad we got the chance to slow it down and just enjoy each other for the day!"