Sarah Ferguson Shares Royal Family Update Amid Kate Middleton and King Charles III's Health Battles

Watch : Kate Middleton Will Skip Trooping the Colour Event Amid Cancer Treatment

The royal family deserves a bow for how they've banded together after Kate Middleton and King Charles III's respective cancer diagnoses, according Sarah Ferguson.

"I think family unity is key," the Duchess of York told Hello! in an interview published June 3. "I love that the royal family are all supporting each other and carry on."

In fact, Sarah praised Kate for being "so brave with that video" about her health journey, in which the Princess of Wales spoke about undergoing preventative chemotherapy and shared how she told her and Prince Williams' three kids—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—about her diagnosis.

After all, the 64-year-old has had her own experiences navigating cancer as a mom. Sarah—who shares kids Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34, with ex-husband Prince Andrew—underwent a single mastectomy for breast cancer in 2023, before she was diagnosed with skin cancer earlier this year.

"I have always brought up my girls to be so honest and frank that they know I'm going to tell it to them straight, however difficult it is," she explained. "So when they said, 'Mummy, tell us the absolute truth—have they got all the cancer out?' and the answer was yes, they knew they were safe."