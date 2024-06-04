Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone That She "Shouldn't Have"

Kendall Jenner knows how to keep a secret—bible.
Gerry Turner learned this firsthand when Kris Jenner invited him to dinner with her and the model—a Bachelor superfan—while his inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor was airing. In a teaser for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, the 28-year-old says in a confessional that she's "seen some things that I shouldn't have seen" on Gerry's cellphone. So what exactly did Kendall happen upon?
A major spoiler for the series, according to Gerry.
The Bachelor Nation member explained to TMZ in an interview published June 4 that during the dinner, Kendall and Kris took his phone to call his daughter Angie—who is a big fan of theirs—at which point Kendall saw Golden Bachelor contestant Theresa Nist saved as a contact, revealing to them that she was who he would ultimately propose to in the season finale.
Luckily, Kendall and Kris kept the news quiet, and Gerry explained he wasn't too upset they found out. Instead, he was more focused on what a great time they all had, saying that "they were inclusive, gracious, warm, friendly and elegant," and that they ended the night watching an episode of The Golden Bachelor in the family's home theater.
While Gerry, 71, and Theresa, 70, went on to tie the knot in a televised wedding in January, just three months later they shared they were breaking up, explaining that not wanting to relocate from their respective families—Gerry lives in Indiana and Theresa in New Jersey—played a big part in their decision to separate.
"The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it's been how dedicated both of us are to our families," Gerry explained to Good Morning America in April in a joint sit-down with Theresa. "So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart."
But that's not to say they didn't try, Theresa confirmed.
"We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home," she added, "but we never got to the point where we made that decision."
While Gerry and Theresa have gone their separate ways, keep reading to see the status of more of your favorite Bachelor Nation couples.