Gerry Turner Confirms What Kendall Jenner Saw on His Phone That She "Shouldn't Have"

Kendall Jenner knows how to keep a secret—bible.

Gerry Turner learned this firsthand when Kris Jenner invited him to dinner with her and the model—a Bachelor superfan—while his inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor was airing. In a teaser for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, the 28-year-old says in a confessional that she's "seen some things that I shouldn't have seen" on Gerry's cellphone. So what exactly did Kendall happen upon?

A major spoiler for the series, according to Gerry.

The Bachelor Nation member explained to TMZ in an interview published June 4 that during the dinner, Kendall and Kris took his phone to call his daughter Angie—who is a big fan of theirs—at which point Kendall saw Golden Bachelor contestant Theresa Nist saved as a contact, revealing to them that she was who he would ultimately propose to in the season finale.

Luckily, Kendall and Kris kept the news quiet, and Gerry explained he wasn't too upset they found out. Instead, he was more focused on what a great time they all had, saying that "they were inclusive, gracious, warm, friendly and elegant," and that they ended the night watching an episode of The Golden Bachelor in the family's home theater.