Get 50% Off adidas, 60% Off Banana Republic, 20% Off ILIA, 70% Off Wayfair & Today's Best Deals

E! Shopping Editor Picks
- adidas: Get up to 50% off thousands of adidas styles that rarely go on sale.
- ILIA: Save 20% on ILIA products that almost never go on sale (discount applied at checkout). My Pick: The ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, which has been recommended by Nicky Hilton, Paige DeSorbo, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Witney Carson.
- Wayfair: Wayfair shoppers only have 24 hours left to save 70% on area rugs, bedding, mattresses, mirrors and decors, outdoor games, and more. My pick: this croquet set, which is 70% off right now.
- Banana Republic Factory: Get an EXTRA 20% off Banana Republic styles that are already 50% off.
- Bluemercury: Get $645 worth of beauty products for $149: Supergoop!, EltaMD, OSEA, Pat McGrath, 111Skin, and more.
- Gap Factory: Save 75% on thousands of styles.
- Solawave: Revolutionize your skincare routine with 30% off light therapy devices and more. Use the code SUMMER30 at checkout.
- Nasty Gal: Save 60% on summer styles from Nasty Gal.
- goop: Save up to 70% on Gwyneth Paltrow-approved beauty, wellness, accessories, home decor, clothing, and more.
- Frontgate: Revamp your home with 30% off deals on decor, poolside, lighting, and more.
- Kiehl's: Restock your skincare essentials with 25% off deals from Kiehl's.
- REI: Save up to 50% on new markdowns for summer adventures.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
adidas Deals
More Fashion Deals
Aerie: Save up to 60% on Aerie summer essentials.
Banana Republic Factory: Get an EXTRA 20% off Banana Republic styles that are already 50% off.
BaubleBar: Take 20% off BaubleBar necklaces for a limited time (discount applied at checkout).
Bare Necessities: Sale into summer with 25% off swimwear, bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
Boohoo: Save 40% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Stand out in style with 70% off Coach deals.
Cosabella: Elevate your everyday with 50% off bras, bralettes, panties, loungewear, and more.
Cupshe: Save up to 60% on swimsuits and cover-ups.
Gap Factory: Save 75% on thousands of styles.
Halara: These 70% off deals from Halara are too good to pass up.
Hollister: Don't miss these $10 styles from Hollister.
J.Crew: Shop wear-to-work styles for only $39.50
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles.
Lands' End: Use the code VACATION to get 40% off from Lands' End. Plus, save 60% on swimwear.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Mango: Get 30% off when you use the promo code SUMMER.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Michael Kors: Use the code VIP25 to get an extra 25% off Michael Kors.
Nasty Gal: Save 60% on summer styles from Nasty Gal.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop major discounts on Father's Day gifts.
Reebok: Save 50% on these Reebok styles that rarely go on sale.
Rothys: Use the code MENS40 to get $40 off men's shoes.
Shopbop: Use the code EXTRA25 to get an EXTRA 25% off sale styles.
Skechers: Save 40% on thousands of Skechers styles.
Soma: Stock up on swimwear with 30% off deals.
Swimsuits For All: Save 60% on swim tops.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
VICI: Get 20% off your order with the code JUN20.
Windsor: Save up to 80% on Windsor styles.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
ILIA Deals
Save 20% on ILIA products that almost never go on sale (discount applied at checkout). My Pick: The ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, which has been recommended by Nicky Hilton, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, The Bachelor's Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Witney Carson from Dancing With the Stars.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons (that do all the work for you) and styling products.
Bio Ionic: Use the code SMARTX40 to get 25% off the Bio Ionic 40% Off SMART-X High Efficiency Dryer.
Bluemercury: Get $645 worth of beauty products for $149: Supergoop!, EltaMD, OSEA, Pat McGrath, 111Skin, and more.
Clinique: Stock up on Clinique bestsellers and save 25% sitewide.
Farmacy Beauty: Use the code SKINRESET to take 25% off Farmacy Beauty products.
ghd: Get 30% off summer travel hair essentials.
goop: Save up to 70% on Gwyneth Paltrow-approved beauty, wellness, accessories, home decor, clothing, and more.
Kiehl's: Restock your skincare essentials with 25% off deals from Kiehl's.
Lancome: Use the code SUMMERSPLASH to shop buy 1, get 1 free deals from Lancome.
Ogee: Get glowing with 20% off Ogee products.
Paula's Choice: Get 25% off top-selling Paula's Choice skincare products.
Solawave: Revolutionize your skincare routine with 30% off light therapy devices and more. Use the code SUMMER30 at checkout.
Tan-Luxe: Spring into summer with 70% discounts from Tan-Luxe.
Too Faced: Take 30% off Too Faced Born This Way foundation, concealer, and setting powder.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
Wayfair Deals
Wayfair shoppers only have 24 hours left to save 70% on area rugs, bedding, mattresses, mirrors and decors, outdoor games, and more. My pick: this croquet set, which is 70% off right now.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Avocado Mattress: Take $500 off certified organic mattresses.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Make the most of your summer with 50% off outdoor essentials.
Blendjet: Get 12% off 1 Blendjet portable blender, 15% off 2, and 20% off 3+.
Capri Blue: Take 20% off jumbo-size Capri Blue candles.
Caraway: Save 20% on stainless steel cookware from Caraway.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Cozy Earth: Score up to 25% off best-selling bedding and more from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel: Get up to 40% off best-selling cookware brands including Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Caraway, and Zwilling.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $170 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
Ember: Use the code DAD24 to get 20% off Ember mugs and more.
Frontgate: Revamp your home with 30% off deals on decor, poolside, lighting, and more.
iRobot: Take $545 off select iRobot vacuums, which do all the work for you.
Leesa: Take 25% off a Leesa mattress.
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Get 50% off deals on bedding, furniture, mattresses, and more.
Nuzzie: Use the code MEMORIALDAY20 to get 20% off my favorite weighted blankets.
Pottery Barn: Shop 60% off summer clearance deals.
Pottery Barn Kids: Take 50% off kids' furniture.
Pottery Barn Teen: Get 60% off during the Summer Furniture Sale.
Purple: Save $300 on sleep bundles.
Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
Sur La Table: Use the code SAVE20 to get 20% off must-haves from Sur La Table.
West Elm: Redecorate your home with 60% off deals.
Yankee Candle: Get 75% off Yankee Candles, home fragrances, and more.
More Deals
1800Flowers: Brighten your space and lift your mood with 40% off deals on plants.
The Bouqs: Use the code PEONY to get 20% off peonies.
BruMate: Get 30% off select BruMate travel mugs.
Disney: You only have 24 hours to shop $20 Disney plush deals.
Etsy: Get 30% off Father's Day gifts from Etsy.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
REI: Save up to 50% on new markdowns for summer adventures.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 25% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
Target: Shop great deals on Father's Day gifts.
Therabody: Save up to $150 on massagers and workout recovery products.
The Million Roses: Save up to 40% on everlasting roses and more. Plus, get free shipping with the code FREESHIP.
Urban Stems: Save 25% on farm-fresh flowers from Urban Stems.
What are the best deals right now?
Where can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.