Why Brooke Shields Is Saying "F--k You" to Aging Gracefully

Brooke Shields wants you to know that with age, comes wisdom.
The supermodel recently shared her unfiltered thoughts on societal beauty standards and why she feels more youthful at age 59 than ever before.
"Isn't it interesting how we even have to say, okay, well if you're going to age, you're going to have to do it gracefully," Brooke explained to Allure in an interview published June 4. "Excuse me, but f--k you."
As she put it, "Aging is not a graceful process."
The Pretty Baby star noted that you can age with grace by giving yourself "acceptance and kindness," but you also need to face reality.
"If you don't like what's happening to your stomach, do sit-ups," she continued. "Maybe stop drinking as much. Those things to me are graceful. I think being 'graceful' as you age is just admitting the truth and then seeing what you're comfortable doing about it."
Brooke is putting her philosophy into practice when it comes to her hair color.
"I'm not going to let my hair go gray," she admitted. "I'm not going to let my roots grow in because I'm not ready for that yet. I don't like what it does to my face."
And while the Commence founder isn't quite ready to go gray, she is learning to accept other signs of aging.
"Yeah, things ache," she said. "And I wish I could sleep more. I wish everything was higher. I wish I didn't need kinesiology tape to bring my knees up to where they should be."
Despite her body's changes, Brooke is celebrating one of the greatest gifts of getting older.
"I am more youthful now than I was in my youth," she expressed. "My energy, my confidence, my lack of self-judgment. The negative tapes that I played [in my mind]... they don't play anymore. They're all stretched out."
If anything, the Blue Lagoon star is teaching self-love to her daughters, Rowan Francis Henchy, 21, and Grier Hammond Henchy, 18, who she shares with husband Chris Henchy.
"When my girls say, 'Oh, mom, what do you think about lip filler?'" Brooke explained, "I'm like, 'I will divorce you.'"
After all, the mom of two knows from experience how easy it is to fall into the trap of tweaking and touching up your face.
"Like the times I've gotten Botox here," Brooke said, pointing to the lines between her famous brows. "I hate this little frown part. Well, then you get used to the no-frown, right? And then you're like, 'Oh, what about this?' And then you go, 'Oh, that's how it happens.' You just go down the rabbit hole."
At the end of the day, the actress isn't sure all of this beauty work is even worth it.
"My mother got her first full facelift when she was 40," Brooke shared. "And when she was on her deathbed [at 79], she did look 65, 70. Now I don't know what good that does her because she died. Maybe she felt better?"