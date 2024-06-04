Why Brooke Shields Is Saying "F--k You" to Aging Gracefully

Watch : Brooke Shields Reveals Her Most Embarrassing Audition Story

Brooke Shields wants you to know that with age, comes wisdom.

The supermodel recently shared her unfiltered thoughts on societal beauty standards and why she feels more youthful at age 59 than ever before.

"Isn't it interesting how we even have to say, okay, well if you're going to age, you're going to have to do it gracefully," Brooke explained to Allure in an interview published June 4. "Excuse me, but f--k you."

As she put it, "Aging is not a graceful process."

The Pretty Baby star noted that you can age with grace by giving yourself "acceptance and kindness," but you also need to face reality.

"If you don't like what's happening to your stomach, do sit-ups," she continued. "Maybe stop drinking as much. Those things to me are graceful. I think being 'graceful' as you age is just admitting the truth and then seeing what you're comfortable doing about it."